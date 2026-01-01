|2020 (W) Gold $50
|2020 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,892
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,400
|4,000
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Gold $50
|2020-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,664
|3,900
|2020-W Proof WW II Privy Gold $50
|2020-W Proof WW II Privy Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|11,000
|13,667
|23,333