|2008 (W) Gold $50
|2008 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,911
|3,977
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,775
|3,808
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Gold $50
|2008-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|4,072
|2008-W Proof Platinum $50
|2008-W Proof Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|971
|1,350
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,100
|1,100
|1,100
|1,100
|2,342
|3,275
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008 (W) Platinum $50
|2008 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|803
|892
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-