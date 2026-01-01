|2006 (W) Gold $50
|2006 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,878
|4,111
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,775
|4,058
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Gold $50
|2006-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,769
|4,089
|2006-W Reverse Proof Gold $50
|2006-W Reverse Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,200
|3,617
|4,250
|2006-W Proof Platinum $50
|2006-W Proof Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|878
|1,058
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,100
|1,100
|1,100
|1,100
|1,783
|2,412
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006 (W) Platinum $50
|2006 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|837
|983
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-