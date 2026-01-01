|1834 $5 -- Cleaning -- Plain 4 PCGS Genuine.
|1834 $5 -- Cleaning -- Plain 4 PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27922
|Genuine PCGS
|1834 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details.
|1834 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details.
|EF-40
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4584
|CSN
|1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23779
|Details NGC
|1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (53/421). PCGS
|1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (53/421). PCGS
|AU-50
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10918
|PCGS Genuine
|1836 $5 -- Obv Scratched --NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (82/907). PCGS
|1836 $5 -- Obv Scratched --NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (82/907). PCGS
|EF-40
|458.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21455
|Details NGC
|1836 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1836 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20333
|Genuine PCGS
|1837 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1837 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|458.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25540
|Genuine PCGS
|1837 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (45/347). PCGS
|1837 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (45/347). PCGS
|EF-40
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9557
|ANACS
|1838 $5 -- Altered Surfaces, Rim Damaged -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (50/418). PCGS
|1838 $5 -- Altered Surfaces, Rim Damaged -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (50/418). PCGS
|AU-50
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9540
|CSN
|1838 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1838 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27936
|ANACS