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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle

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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle

Traditional design similar to design for cent

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Classic is defined as serving as a standard of excellence, something traditional or enduring.

Those characteristics aptl...READ MORE

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Classic Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Classic Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1834 $5 -- Cleaning -- Plain 4 PCGS Genuine. 1834 $5 -- Cleaning -- Plain 4 PCGS Genuine. EF-40 423.00 Heritage Auctions 27922 Genuine PCGS
1834 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details. 1834 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details. EF-40 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 4584 CSN
1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 23779 Details NGC
1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (53/421). PCGS 1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (53/421). PCGS AU-50 705.00 Heritage Auctions 10918 PCGS Genuine
1836 $5 -- Obv Scratched --NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (82/907). PCGS 1836 $5 -- Obv Scratched --NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (82/907). PCGS EF-40 458.25 Heritage Auctions 21455 Details NGC
1836 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1836 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 528.00 Heritage Auctions 20333 Genuine PCGS
1837 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1837 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 458.25 Heritage Auctions 25540 Genuine PCGS
1837 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (45/347). PCGS 1837 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (45/347). PCGS EF-40 470.00 Heritage Auctions 9557 ANACS
1838 $5 -- Altered Surfaces, Rim Damaged -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (50/418). PCGS 1838 $5 -- Altered Surfaces, Rim Damaged -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (50/418). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 9540 CSN
1838 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1838 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 660.00 Heritage Auctions 27936 ANACS