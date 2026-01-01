1813 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1813 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. MS-60 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 3409 ANACS

1813 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1813 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,200.00 Heritage Auctions 22174 Details NGC

1814/3 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1814/3 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 6313 CSN

1814/3 $5 AU55 NGC. 1814/3 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 6766 NGC

1818 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1818 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 6767 PCGS

1818 $5 MS62 NGC. 1818 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 3283 NGC

1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC. 1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC. AU-55 67,562.50 Heritage Auctions 5425 NGC

1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins 1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins AU-50 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 5648 CSN

1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. MS-60 19,975.00 Heritage Auctions 6616 CSN

1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-5, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A truly large mintage of 263,806 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1820, with nine die varieties known for the date. All var 1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-5, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A truly large mintage of 263,806 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1820, with nine die varieties known for the date. All var MS-60 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 3411 NGC Details

1821 $5 AU55 NGC. 1821 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 141,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5427 NGC

1821 $5 AU55 NGC. BD-2, R.8. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only two die varieties are known for the 1821 half eagles, with an estimated combined 1821 $5 AU55 NGC. BD-2, R.8. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only two die varieties are known for the 1821 half eagles, with an estimated combined AU-55 141,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5727 NGC

1823 $5 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only 14,485 half eagles were struck in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to strike six different half e 1823 $5 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only 14,485 half eagles were struck in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to strike six different half e AU-55 21,150.00 Heritage Auctions 5428 PCGS

1823 $5 MS62 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. A small mintage of 14,485 Capped Bust Left half eagles was produced in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but it was the fifth us 1823 $5 MS62 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. A small mintage of 14,485 Capped Bust Left half eagles was produced in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but it was the fifth us MS-62 35,250.00 Heritage Auctions 5729 PCGS

1824 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1824 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 29,490.15 Heritage Auctions 5730 NGC Details

1825/1 $5 -- Reverse Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1825/1 $5 -- Reverse Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 7,343.75 Heritage Auctions 6316 CSN

1827 $5 MS63 PCGS. 1827 $5 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 108,687.50 Heritage Auctions 5732 PCGS

1827 $5 MS64 PCGS. BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. The 1827 Capped Bust Left half eagle claims a mintage of 24,913 pieces, with just a single variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to stri 1827 $5 MS64 PCGS. BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. The 1827 Capped Bust Left half eagle claims a mintage of 24,913 pieces, with just a single variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to stri MS-64 141,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5433 PCGS

1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 5434 NGC Details

1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known 1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known MS-64 499,375.00 Heritage Auctions 4517 PCGS

1830 $5 -- Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1830 Capped Head Left half eagle was produced in large numbers, but only two die varieties are known for the date. This coin represents the BD- 1830 $5 -- Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1830 Capped Head Left half eagle was produced in large numbers, but only two die varieties are known for the date. This coin represents the BD- AU-50 12,925.00 Heritage Auctions 5733 CSN

1830 $5 AU58 NGC. Large D, BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. A substantial mintage of 126,351 Capped Head half eagles was accomplished in 1830, using a combination of one obverse and two reverse dies to complete the entire production run. After 1830 $5 AU58 NGC. Large D, BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. A substantial mintage of 126,351 Capped Head half eagles was accomplished in 1830, using a combination of one obverse and two reverse dies to complete the entire production run. After AU-58 41,125.00 Heritage Auctions 4995 NGC

1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS. 1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS. VF-20 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 5255 ANACS

1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS. 1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS. AU-55 58,750.00 Heritage Auctions 5736 PCGS

1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 29,375.00 Heritage Auctions 5737 NGC Details

1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents 1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents AU-50 22,325.00 Heritage Auctions 5438 NGC Details

1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 5738 ANACS