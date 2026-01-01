|1813 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|1813 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3409
|ANACS
|1813 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1813 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|7,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22174
|Details NGC
|1814/3 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1814/3 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|5,581.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6313
|CSN
|1814/3 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1814/3 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|11,750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6766
|NGC
|1818 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|1818 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|15,862.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6767
|PCGS
|1818 $5 MS62 NGC.
|1818 $5 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|38,187.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3283
|NGC
|1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC.
|1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|67,562.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5425
|NGC
|1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins
|1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins
|AU-50
|38,187.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5648
|CSN
|1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|MS-60
|19,975.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6616
|CSN
|1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-5, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A truly large mintage of 263,806 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1820, with nine die varieties known for the date. All var
|1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-5, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A truly large mintage of 263,806 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1820, with nine die varieties known for the date. All var
|MS-60
|11,750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3411
|NGC Details
|1821 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1821 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|141,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5427
|NGC
|1821 $5 AU55 NGC. BD-2, R.8. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only two die varieties are known for the 1821 half eagles, with an estimated combined
|1821 $5 AU55 NGC. BD-2, R.8. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only two die varieties are known for the 1821 half eagles, with an estimated combined
|AU-55
|141,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5727
|NGC
|1823 $5 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only 14,485 half eagles were struck in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to strike six different half e
|1823 $5 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only 14,485 half eagles were struck in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to strike six different half e
|AU-55
|21,150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5428
|PCGS
|1823 $5 MS62 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. A small mintage of 14,485 Capped Bust Left half eagles was produced in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but it was the fifth us
|1823 $5 MS62 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. A small mintage of 14,485 Capped Bust Left half eagles was produced in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but it was the fifth us
|MS-62
|35,250.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5729
|PCGS
|1824 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|1824 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|29,490.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5730
|NGC Details
|1825/1 $5 -- Reverse Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1825/1 $5 -- Reverse Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|7,343.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6316
|CSN
|1827 $5 MS63 PCGS.
|1827 $5 MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|108,687.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5732
|PCGS
|1827 $5 MS64 PCGS. BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. The 1827 Capped Bust Left half eagle claims a mintage of 24,913 pieces, with just a single variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to stri
|1827 $5 MS64 PCGS. BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. The 1827 Capped Bust Left half eagle claims a mintage of 24,913 pieces, with just a single variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to stri
|MS-64
|141,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5433
|PCGS
|1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|30,550.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5434
|NGC Details
|1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known
|1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known
|MS-64
|499,375.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4517
|PCGS
|1830 $5 -- Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1830 Capped Head Left half eagle was produced in large numbers, but only two die varieties are known for the date. This coin represents the BD-
|1830 $5 -- Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1830 Capped Head Left half eagle was produced in large numbers, but only two die varieties are known for the date. This coin represents the BD-
|AU-50
|12,925.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5733
|CSN
|1830 $5 AU58 NGC. Large D, BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. A substantial mintage of 126,351 Capped Head half eagles was accomplished in 1830, using a combination of one obverse and two reverse dies to complete the entire production run. After
|1830 $5 AU58 NGC. Large D, BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. A substantial mintage of 126,351 Capped Head half eagles was accomplished in 1830, using a combination of one obverse and two reverse dies to complete the entire production run. After
|AU-58
|41,125.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4995
|NGC
|1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS.
|1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|5,287.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5255
|ANACS
|1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS.
|1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|58,750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5736
|PCGS
|1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|29,375.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5737
|NGC Details
|1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents
|1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents
|AU-50
|22,325.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5438
|NGC Details
|1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|18,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5738
|ANACS
|1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 AU55 NGC.
|1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|45,531.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5439
|NGC