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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1829 Small Planchet Small Planchet1829 Small Planchet Small Planchet -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 160,000 -.- 185,000 260,000 375,000 468,750 520,000 617,500 734,500 910,000 -.- -.- -.-
1830 Large 5D Small Planchet1830 Large 5D Small Planchet -.- -.- 23,500 35,000 57,500 60,000 70,000 -.- 75,000 80,000 85,000 -.- 95,000 135,000 175,000 -.- -.- -.- 300,000
1830 Small 5D Small Planchet1830 Small 5D Small Planchet 10,500 14,690 24,380 33,130 49,380 60,000 61,880 66,560 70,940 75,000 87,190 97,310 106,280 149,500 201,500 305,500 406,250 -.- -.-
1831 Large 5D Small Planchet1831 Large 5D Small Planchet 17,400 22,810 33,190 44,690 55,940 60,000 65,630 70,940 76,880 85,940 103,130 116,880 169,000 227,500 279,500 312,000 406,250 731,250 -.-
1831 Small 5D Small Planchet1831 Small 5D Small Planchet -.- -.- 23,500 35,000 57,500 60,000 70,000 -.- 75,000 80,000 95,000 -.- 160,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1832 Curl Base 2, 12 Stars Small Planchet1832 Curl Base 2, 12 Stars Small Planchet -.- -.- 125,000 195,000 275,000 -.- -.- 406,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,059,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1832 Square Base 2, 13 Stars Small Planchet1832 Square Base 2, 13 Stars Small Planchet 15,900 20,630 30,940 39,380 54,690 60,000 64,380 68,560 78,690 82,810 91,880 105,950 113,430 143,000 201,500 318,500 -.- -.- -.-
1833 Large Date Small Planchet1833 Large Date Small Planchet 12,600 18,310 26,880 36,880 54,810 60,000 58,130 60,310 65,630 68,440 73,130 82,490 108,550 143,000 188,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1833 Small Date Small Planchet1833 Small Date Small Planchet -.- -.- 23,500 35,000 57,500 60,000 70,000 -.- 75,000 89,690 108,130 121,550 139,750 169,000 219,380 273,000 -.- -.- -.-
1834 Crosslet 4 Small Planchet1834 Crosslet 4 Small Planchet 15,300 20,940 30,940 41,560 56,560 62,500 61,880 67,190 71,060 79,060 85,630 108,230 119,150 162,500 279,500 344,500 -.- -.- -.-
1834 Plain 4 Small Planchet1834 Plain 4 Small Planchet 12,600 18,560 27,940 36,880 52,810 60,000 60,630 65,690 68,440 72,060 80,630 95,230 107,580 146,250 201,500 247,000 -.- -.- -.-
1813 1813 1,740 2,610 4,310 6,840 9,190 10,500 10,160 11,160 13,190 14,560 17,190 19,840 23,060 29,310 52,310 136,500 286,000 -.- -.-
1814/3 1814/3 1,950 2,700 4,690 5,780 10,660 10,500 14,560 15,440 15,940 16,690 22,500 27,310 39,310 58,130 73,440 162,500 -.- -.- -.-
1815 1815 25,800 31,800 48,130 85,630 168,750 295,000 188,500 193,750 212,500 234,000 237,500 268,750 375,000 437,500 762,500 968,500 -.- -.- -.-
1818 1818 2,250 3,090 6,660 8,910 12,190 17,500 16,250 17,940 19,810 21,810 24,060 30,940 34,970 63,440 100,950 156,000 214,500 -.- -.-
1818 5D/50 1818 5D/50 2,910 4,050 7,280 8,970 13,130 19,000 14,810 16,560 18,130 23,440 28,440 35,310 46,880 79,630 111,090 188,500 253,500 -.- -.-
1818 STATESOF 1818 STATESOF -.- -.- 6,250 8,500 17,000 19,000 21,500 -.- 25,000 27,500 32,500 -.- 40,000 65,000 105,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819 5D/50 1819 5D/50 19,800 21,000 24,060 35,630 49,380 72,500 55,940 60,310 77,350 90,940 116,880 143,750 193,750 253,500 370,500 474,500 -.- -.- -.-
1819 Close Date 1819 Close Date -.- -.- 32,500 42,500 65,000 72,500 77,500 -.- 87,500 95,000 135,000 -.- 165,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819 Wide Date 1819 Wide Date 18,000 19,800 23,130 31,880 60,630 72,500 68,130 71,880 85,940 103,130 137,500 175,000 193,750 -.- -.- 279,500 -.- -.- -.-
1820 Curl Base 2, Large Letters 1820 Curl Base 2, Large Letters -.- -.- 5,500 8,000 13,500 16,500 18,500 -.- 22,500 27,500 30,000 -.- 40,000 57,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820 Curl Base 2, Small Letters 1820 Curl Base 2, Small Letters -.- -.- 6,000 8,500 16,000 19,500 62,500 -.- 77,500 92,500 110,000 -.- 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820 Square Base 2, Large Letters 1820 Square Base 2, Large Letters 2,100 3,030 6,560 8,590 12,940 14,000 15,940 18,130 22,440 24,060 25,630 29,380 43,130 68,900 94,250 175,500 279,500 -.- -.-
1821 1821 -.- -.- 40,630 48,130 68,130 90,000 110,630 137,500 165,630 175,000 206,250 234,000 268,750 362,500 487,500 585,000 695,500 -.- -.-
1822 1822 -.- -.- 2,312,500 3,562,500 5,812,500 -.- 9,812,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1823 1823 3,450 4,740 7,660 9,280 14,560 17,000 17,940 19,940 23,190 25,810 30,630 39,650 51,350 66,630 79,630 316,550 377,000 -.- -.-
1824 1824 7,800 8,940 15,940 26,250 31,880 38,500 36,880 46,560 53,130 56,880 60,630 68,250 90,420 143,000 177,450 299,000 -.- -.- -.-
1825/1 1825/1 -.- 10,770 18,130 28,130 34,380 45,000 40,940 49,380 55,310 60,630 73,440 115,250 136,500 143,750 175,500 292,500 -.- -.- -.-
1825/4 1825/4 -.- -.- -.- -.- 812,500 -.- 906,250 937,500 968,750 1,000,000 1,031,250 1,092,000 1,124,500 1,170,000 1,267,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1826 1826 -.- -.- 7,000 13,500 24,060 33,500 28,310 35,630 41,190 46,880 67,810 81,580 111,880 150,000 168,750 292,500 682,500 -.- -.-
1827 1827 -.- -.- 7,000 12,500 28,130 32,500 33,440 40,310 45,630 53,130 65,940 81,250 104,060 137,500 173,130 260,000 494,000 -.- -.-
1828 1828 -.- -.- 14,500 26,500 58,130 50,000 83,130 109,380 125,000 162,500 187,500 247,000 275,000 375,000 543,750 630,500 -.- -.- -.-
1828/7 1828/7 -.- -.- 15,000 33,500 84,380 80,000 98,130 118,750 156,250 181,250 206,250 234,000 243,750 343,750 693,750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1829 Large Planchet 1829 Large Planchet -.- -.- -.- 50,000 79,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400,000 -.- -.- 300,000 375,000 487,500 1,020,500 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1813 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1813 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. MS-60 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 3409 ANACS
1813 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1813 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,200.00 Heritage Auctions 22174 Details NGC
1814/3 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1814/3 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 6313 CSN
1814/3 $5 AU55 NGC. 1814/3 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 6766 NGC
1818 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1818 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 6767 PCGS
1818 $5 MS62 NGC. 1818 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 3283 NGC
1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC. 1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC. AU-55 67,562.50 Heritage Auctions 5425 NGC
1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins 1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins AU-50 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 5648 CSN
1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. MS-60 19,975.00 Heritage Auctions 6616 CSN
1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-5, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A truly large mintage of 263,806 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1820, with nine die varieties known for the date. All var 1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-5, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A truly large mintage of 263,806 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1820, with nine die varieties known for the date. All var MS-60 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 3411 NGC Details
1821 $5 AU55 NGC. 1821 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 141,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5427 NGC
1821 $5 AU55 NGC. BD-2, R.8. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only two die varieties are known for the 1821 half eagles, with an estimated combined 1821 $5 AU55 NGC. BD-2, R.8. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only two die varieties are known for the 1821 half eagles, with an estimated combined AU-55 141,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5727 NGC
1823 $5 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only 14,485 half eagles were struck in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to strike six different half e 1823 $5 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only 14,485 half eagles were struck in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to strike six different half e AU-55 21,150.00 Heritage Auctions 5428 PCGS
1823 $5 MS62 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. A small mintage of 14,485 Capped Bust Left half eagles was produced in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but it was the fifth us 1823 $5 MS62 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. A small mintage of 14,485 Capped Bust Left half eagles was produced in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but it was the fifth us MS-62 35,250.00 Heritage Auctions 5729 PCGS
1824 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1824 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 29,490.15 Heritage Auctions 5730 NGC Details
1825/1 $5 -- Reverse Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1825/1 $5 -- Reverse Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 7,343.75 Heritage Auctions 6316 CSN
1827 $5 MS63 PCGS. 1827 $5 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 108,687.50 Heritage Auctions 5732 PCGS
1827 $5 MS64 PCGS. BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. The 1827 Capped Bust Left half eagle claims a mintage of 24,913 pieces, with just a single variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to stri 1827 $5 MS64 PCGS. BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. The 1827 Capped Bust Left half eagle claims a mintage of 24,913 pieces, with just a single variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to stri MS-64 141,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5433 PCGS
1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 5434 NGC Details
1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known 1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known MS-64 499,375.00 Heritage Auctions 4517 PCGS
1830 $5 -- Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1830 Capped Head Left half eagle was produced in large numbers, but only two die varieties are known for the date. This coin represents the BD- 1830 $5 -- Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1830 Capped Head Left half eagle was produced in large numbers, but only two die varieties are known for the date. This coin represents the BD- AU-50 12,925.00 Heritage Auctions 5733 CSN
1830 $5 AU58 NGC. Large D, BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. A substantial mintage of 126,351 Capped Head half eagles was accomplished in 1830, using a combination of one obverse and two reverse dies to complete the entire production run. After 1830 $5 AU58 NGC. Large D, BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. A substantial mintage of 126,351 Capped Head half eagles was accomplished in 1830, using a combination of one obverse and two reverse dies to complete the entire production run. After AU-58 41,125.00 Heritage Auctions 4995 NGC
1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS. 1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS. VF-20 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 5255 ANACS
1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS. 1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS. AU-55 58,750.00 Heritage Auctions 5736 PCGS
1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 29,375.00 Heritage Auctions 5737 NGC Details
1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents 1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents AU-50 22,325.00 Heritage Auctions 5438 NGC Details
1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 18,800.00 Heritage Auctions 5738 ANACS
1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 AU55 NGC. 1834 $5 Capped Head, Crosslet 4 AU55 NGC. AU-55 45,531.25 Heritage Auctions 5439 NGC