|1807 $5 Bust Left -- Cleaned, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/227). PCGS
|1807 $5 Bust Left -- Cleaned, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/227). PCGS
|AU-50
|3,583.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22340
|Details NGC
|1807 $5 Bust Left -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|1807 $5 Bust Left -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|4,406.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4424
|PCGS Genuine
|1808 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1808 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|5,875.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3951
|NGC Details
|1808 $5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|1808 $5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|3,055.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6603
|NGC Details
|1809/8 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1809/8 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|3,055.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6305
|NGC Details
|1809/8 $5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1809/8 $5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|VF-20
|1,920.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8887
|Genuine PCGS
|1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|3,056.18
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5684
|NGC Details
|1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6606
|NGC Details
|1811 $5 Small 5 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1811 $5 Small 5 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,525.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5736
|PCGS Genuine
|1811 $5 Small 5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1811 $5 Small 5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,055.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4569
|PCGS Genuine
|1812 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1812 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|6,168.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3355
|Genuine PCGS
|1812 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1812 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|4,700.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6310
|NGC Details