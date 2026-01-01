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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1807 1807 1,840 2,440 4,160 5,060 7,660 9,310 9,470 10,840 13,060 13,690 15,560 17,190 29,690 37,050 109,530 206,250 281,250
1808 1808 -.- -.- 3,940 5,590 8,090 9,280 -.- 11,090 13,310 13,750 -.- 18,190 30,000 56,060 -.- -.- -.-
1808 1808 -.- -.- 4,250 5,500 8,000 10,000 -.- 11,000 12,000 14,000 -.- 18,500 32,500 50,000 -.- -.- -.-
1808/7 1808/7 -.- -.- 4,440 5,470 7,660 9,590 -.- 12,310 16,190 19,940 -.- 30,310 42,190 69,060 -.- -.- -.-
1808/7 1808/7 -.- -.- 4,250 5,500 8,500 10,500 -.- 11,500 17,500 21,500 -.- 32,500 45,000 70,000 -.- -.- -.-
1809/8 1809/8 2,940 3,910 4,690 6,060 9,560 10,030 10,440 12,030 14,560 15,000 15,560 18,190 34,440 65,650 120,580 193,750 -.-
1810 Large Date, Large 5 1810 Large Date, Large 5 1,940 2,660 4,060 4,910 6,970 9,310 9,940 10,910 11,590 12,060 15,440 17,310 20,940 42,320 109,850 223,130 -.-
1810 Large Date, Small 5 1810 Large Date, Small 5 26,880 33,130 48,130 73,440 104,690 143,750 225,000 350,000 400,000 450,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1810 Small Date, Small 5 1810 Small Date, Small 5 -.- -.- 21,690 32,810 51,560 82,810 -.- 107,190 123,130 143,750 -.- 181,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1810 Small Date, Small 5 1810 Small Date, Small 5 -.- -.- 18,500 28,500 46,500 65,000 -.- 80,000 105,000 140,000 -.- 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1810 Small Date, Tall 5 1810 Small Date, Tall 5 -.- -.- 4,280 5,340 7,280 9,660 -.- 12,030 14,190 14,810 -.- 21,060 31,530 73,910 -.- -.- -.-
1810 Small Date, Tall 5 1810 Small Date, Tall 5 -.- -.- 4,250 5,500 8,000 9,500 -.- 11,000 12,500 14,500 -.- 19,500 35,000 75,000 -.- -.- -.-
1811 Small 5 1811 Small 5 2,160 3,060 4,340 5,340 7,910 10,910 11,160 11,560 12,940 13,560 16,560 19,810 28,190 51,420 133,250 206,250 -.-
1811 Tall 5 1811 Tall 5 -.- -.- 4,250 5,500 8,000 9,500 -.- 11,000 12,500 14,000 -.- 22,500 30,000 50,000 -.- -.- -.-
1812 1812 1,880 2,720 4,060 5,000 7,470 9,440 10,720 12,220 13,310 14,060 14,810 18,560 25,440 41,280 119,930 168,750 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1807 $5 Bust Left -- Cleaned, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/227). PCGS 1807 $5 Bust Left -- Cleaned, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/227). PCGS AU-50 3,583.75 Heritage Auctions 22340 Details NGC
1807 $5 Bust Left -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 $5 Bust Left -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 4424 PCGS Genuine
1808 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1808 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 3951 NGC Details
1808 $5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1808 $5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 6603 NGC Details
1809/8 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1809/8 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 6305 NGC Details
1809/8 $5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1809/8 $5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF-20 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 8887 Genuine PCGS
1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,056.18 Heritage Auctions 5684 NGC Details
1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 6606 NGC Details
1811 $5 Small 5 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1811 $5 Small 5 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 5736 PCGS Genuine
1811 $5 Small 5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. 1811 $5 Small 5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 4569 PCGS Genuine
1812 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1812 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 6,168.75 Heritage Auctions 3355 Genuine PCGS
1812 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1812 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,700.00 Heritage Auctions 6310 NGC Details