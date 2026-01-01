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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1795 $5 BD-1, R. 1795 $5 BD-1, R. AU-50 43,200.00 Heritage Auctions 3964 CSN
1795 $5 Small Eagle -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-3, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. Half eagles were produced for the first time in 1795 and there are 15 different die varieties known for the date. Only 12 varieties were struck wi 1795 $5 Small Eagle -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-3, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. Half eagles were produced for the first time in 1795 and there are 15 different die varieties known for the date. Only 12 varieties were struck wi EF-40 19,975.00 Heritage Auctions 5406 PCGS Genuine
1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 4987 PCGS Genuine
1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Tooled, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Tooled, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 35,250.00 Heritage Auctions 5409 ANACS
1797 $5 Small Eagle, 16 Stars -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1797 $5 Small Eagle, 16 Stars -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 5411 ANACS