|1795 $5 BD-1, R.
|1795 $5 BD-1, R.
|AU-50
|43,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3964
|CSN
|1795 $5 Small Eagle -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-3, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. Half eagles were produced for the first time in 1795 and there are 15 different die varieties known for the date. Only 12 varieties were struck wi
|1795 $5 Small Eagle -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-3, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. Half eagles were produced for the first time in 1795 and there are 15 different die varieties known for the date. Only 12 varieties were struck wi
|EF-40
|19,975.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5406
|PCGS Genuine
|1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|15,862.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4987
|PCGS Genuine
|1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Tooled, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Tooled, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|35,250.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5409
|ANACS
|1797 $5 Small Eagle, 16 Stars -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1797 $5 Small Eagle, 16 Stars -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|38,187.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5411
|ANACS