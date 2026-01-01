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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1795 1795 -.- -.- 19,380 28,440 39,380 74,380 110,310 116,560 131,250 181,250 198,440 262,500 312,500 390,000 -.- -.-
1797/5 1797/5 -.- -.- 29,690 39,380 53,130 114,690 120,630 156,000 168,750 206,250 292,500 357,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Large 8, 13 Stars 1798 Large 8, 13 Stars 3,410 4,560 6,160 9,720 14,310 17,940 20,440 26,940 29,810 32,500 35,630 56,060 92,630 175,500 245,050 364,000
1798 Large 8, 14 Stars 1798 Large 8, 14 Stars 4,440 5,340 7,660 11,060 18,440 30,310 38,310 46,560 65,630 123,190 156,250 193,750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Small 8 1798 Small 8 3,590 5,690 7,030 10,590 16,560 25,560 34,690 37,310 44,440 56,250 73,780 116,350 162,500 195,000 -.- -.-
1799 Large Stars 1799 Large Stars -.- -.- 7,500 8,000 11,500 16,000 -.- 20,000 28,500 45,000 -.- 60,000 95,000 -.- -.- -.-
1799 Small Stars 1799 Small Stars 3,160 4,440 5,530 6,590 12,340 16,560 19,940 21,560 24,310 33,440 42,810 58,130 99,380 156,000 195,000 -.-
1800 1800 2,810 3,690 5,160 6,190 9,690 11,840 13,310 14,810 16,560 17,940 18,750 25,940 44,810 81,580 169,000 390,000
1802/1 1802/1 3,090 4,030 5,530 6,530 9,280 11,410 13,310 16,560 19,060 21,560 21,810 25,630 37,190 58,130 177,450 286,000
1803/2 1803/2 2,810 3,690 5,160 6,160 8,720 9,810 11,530 14,060 16,560 17,310 19,560 24,690 33,130 59,480 175,000 253,500
1804 Small 8 1804 Small 8 3,030 3,940 5,410 6,160 9,030 11,530 12,090 15,440 20,560 21,060 21,560 29,060 45,630 79,630 154,050 -.-
1804 Small 8/Large 8 1804 Small 8/Large 8 3,410 4,220 5,660 6,470 9,310 13,560 15,310 16,250 17,810 19,810 24,810 36,880 61,560 112,130 173,550 338,000
1805 1805 3,160 4,030 5,190 6,030 9,030 11,840 12,940 14,060 15,560 18,130 20,940 31,560 37,310 57,190 188,500 260,000
1806 Pointed 6, 8X5 Stars 1806 Pointed 6, 8X5 Stars 3,440 4,340 5,410 6,220 9,160 10,840 12,810 13,750 17,060 19,190 20,310 30,630 42,500 67,280 169,000 -.-
1806 Round 6, 7X6 Stars 1806 Round 6, 7X6 Stars 3,190 4,060 5,130 5,910 8,690 9,780 12,220 12,810 15,310 16,560 17,810 22,810 32,060 45,940 136,500 208,000
1807 1807 3,030 4,030 5,190 6,090 9,440 10,590 12,190 12,500 14,940 15,940 17,190 27,500 34,380 51,350 208,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1795 $5 Large Eagle -- Plugged -- NGC Details. 1795 $5 Large Eagle -- Plugged -- NGC Details. AU-50 15,275.00 Heritage Auctions 6580 NGC Details
1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T 1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T AU-50 12,339.85 Heritage Auctions 3965 NGC
1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details. 1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details. EF-40 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 6292 CSN
1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC. 1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC. AU-55 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 5719 NGC
1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS. 1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS. MS-63 70,500.00 Heritage Auctions 5413 PCGS
1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving 1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving MS-60 4,112.50 Heritage Auctions 6586 CSN
1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 6,756.25 Heritage Auctions 3967 CSN
1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,447.30 Heritage Auctions 3834 NGC Details
1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. 1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 5682 NGC Details
1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. EF-40 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 4990 NGC Details
1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving 1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 3950 NGC Details
1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i 1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i MS-62 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 3349 NGC
1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS. 1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 8,812.50 Heritage Auctions 4816 PCGS
1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 3,671.88 Heritage Auctions 5156 CSN
1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. 1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 5688 NGC Details
1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS. 1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS. AU-58 8,700.00 Heritage Auctions 27427 PCGS
1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS. 1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS. AU-50 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 6597 CSN
1807 $5 Bust Right -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-5, High R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. This coin represents the rare BD-5 variety, with the flag of the 1 nearly touching the curl and star 13 close to the bust. The BD-5 has a surviving 1807 $5 Bust Right -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-5, High R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. This coin represents the rare BD-5 variety, with the flag of the 1 nearly touching the curl and star 13 close to the bust. The BD-5 has a surviving EF-40 3,818.75 Heritage Auctions 6598 PCGS Genuine
1807 $5 Bust Right -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1807 $5 Bust Right -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 3837 NGC Details