|1795 $5 Large Eagle -- Plugged -- NGC Details.
|1795 $5 Large Eagle -- Plugged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|15,275.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6580
|NGC Details
|1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T
|1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T
|AU-50
|12,339.85
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3965
|NGC
|1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details.
|1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details.
|EF-40
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6292
|CSN
|1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC.
|1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|15,862.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5719
|NGC
|1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS.
|1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|70,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5413
|PCGS
|1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving
|1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving
|MS-60
|4,112.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6586
|CSN
|1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|6,756.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3967
|CSN
|1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|5,447.30
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3834
|NGC Details
|1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details.
|1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|4,406.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5682
|NGC Details
|1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|3,525.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4990
|NGC Details
|1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving
|1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving
|AU-50
|4,406.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3950
|NGC Details
|1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i
|1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i
|MS-62
|17,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3349
|NGC
|1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS.
|1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|8,812.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4816
|PCGS
|1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|3,671.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5156
|CSN
|1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details.
|1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5688
|NGC Details
|1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS.
|1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|8,700.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27427
|PCGS
|1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS.
|1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS.
|AU-50
|5,581.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6597
|CSN
|1807 $5 Bust Right -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-5, High R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. This coin represents the rare BD-5 variety, with the flag of the 1 nearly touching the curl and star 13 close to the bust. The BD-5 has a surviving
|1807 $5 Bust Right -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-5, High R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. This coin represents the rare BD-5 variety, with the flag of the 1 nearly touching the curl and star 13 close to the bust. The BD-5 has a surviving
|EF-40
|3,818.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6598
|PCGS Genuine
|1807 $5 Bust Right -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1807 $5 Bust Right -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|5,287.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3837
|NGC Details