1795 $5 Large Eagle -- Plugged -- NGC Details. 1795 $5 Large Eagle -- Plugged -- NGC Details. AU-50 15,275.00 Heritage Auctions 6580 NGC Details

1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T 1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T AU-50 12,339.85 Heritage Auctions 3965 NGC

1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details. 1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details. EF-40 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 6292 CSN

1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC. 1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC. AU-55 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 5719 NGC

1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS. 1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS. MS-63 70,500.00 Heritage Auctions 5413 PCGS

1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving 1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving MS-60 4,112.50 Heritage Auctions 6586 CSN

1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 6,756.25 Heritage Auctions 3967 CSN

1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,447.30 Heritage Auctions 3834 NGC Details

1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. 1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 5682 NGC Details

1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. EF-40 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 4990 NGC Details

1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving 1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 3950 NGC Details

1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i 1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i MS-62 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 3349 NGC

1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS. 1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 8,812.50 Heritage Auctions 4816 PCGS

1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 3,671.88 Heritage Auctions 5156 CSN

1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. 1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 5688 NGC Details

1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS. 1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS. AU-58 8,700.00 Heritage Auctions 27427 PCGS

1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS. 1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS. AU-50 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 6597 CSN

1807 $5 Bust Right -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-5, High R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. This coin represents the rare BD-5 variety, with the flag of the 1 nearly touching the curl and star 13 close to the bust. The BD-5 has a surviving 1807 $5 Bust Right -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. BD-5, High R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/b. This coin represents the rare BD-5 variety, with the flag of the 1 nearly touching the curl and star 13 close to the bust. The BD-5 has a surviving EF-40 3,818.75 Heritage Auctions 6598 PCGS Genuine