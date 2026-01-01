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American Buffalo

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American Buffalo

American Buffalo gold bullion coins

American Buffalo .9999 fine gold bullion coins were produced as a response to demand for a pure gold coin. They were first offered for sale by the U.S. Mint on June 22, 2006.

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Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified