Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

5 dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
5 dollar

Great rarities abound in early half eagle series

Early $5 half eagle coins extend from 1795 to 1834 and include five major types. The time frame also includes some of the greatest rarities in the entire U.S. coin series.READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
5 dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
5 dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
 
Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1795 1795 -.- -.- 19,380 28,440 39,380 74,380 110,310 116,560 131,250 181,250 198,440 262,500 312,500 390,000 -.- -.-
1797/5 1797/5 -.- -.- 29,690 39,380 53,130 114,690 120,630 156,000 168,750 206,250 292,500 357,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Large 8, 13 Stars 1798 Large 8, 13 Stars 3,410 4,560 6,160 9,720 14,310 17,940 20,440 26,940 29,810 32,500 35,630 56,060 92,630 175,500 245,050 364,000
1798 Large 8, 14 Stars 1798 Large 8, 14 Stars 4,440 5,340 7,660 11,060 18,440 30,310 38,310 46,560 65,630 123,190 156,250 193,750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Small 8 1798 Small 8 3,590 5,690 7,030 10,590 16,560 25,560 34,690 37,310 44,440 56,250 73,780 116,350 162,500 195,000 -.- -.-
1799 Large Stars 1799 Large Stars -.- -.- 7,500 8,000 11,500 16,000 -.- 20,000 28,500 45,000 -.- 60,000 95,000 -.- -.- -.-
1799 Small Stars 1799 Small Stars 3,160 4,440 5,530 6,590 12,340 16,560 19,940 21,560 24,310 33,440 42,810 58,130 99,380 156,000 195,000 -.-
1800 1800 2,810 3,690 5,160 6,190 9,690 11,840 13,310 14,810 16,560 17,940 18,750 25,940 44,810 81,580 169,000 390,000
1802/1 1802/1 3,090 4,030 5,530 6,530 9,280 11,410 13,310 16,560 19,060 21,560 21,810 25,630 37,190 58,130 177,450 286,000
1803/2 1803/2 2,810 3,690 5,160 6,160 8,720 9,810 11,530 14,060 16,560 17,310 19,560 24,690 33,130 59,480 175,000 253,500
1804 Small 8 1804 Small 8 3,030 3,940 5,410 6,160 9,030 11,530 12,090 15,440 20,560 21,060 21,560 29,060 45,630 79,630 154,050 -.-
1804 Small 8/Large 8 1804 Small 8/Large 8 3,410 4,220 5,660 6,470 9,310 13,560 15,310 16,250 17,810 19,810 24,810 36,880 61,560 112,130 173,550 338,000
1805 1805 3,160 4,030 5,190 6,030 9,030 11,840 12,940 14,060 15,560 18,130 20,940 31,560 37,310 57,190 188,500 260,000
1806 Pointed 6, 8X5 Stars 1806 Pointed 6, 8X5 Stars 3,440 4,340 5,410 6,220 9,160 10,840 12,810 13,750 17,060 19,190 20,310 30,630 42,500 67,280 169,000 -.-
1806 Round 6, 7X6 Stars 1806 Round 6, 7X6 Stars 3,190 4,060 5,130 5,910 8,690 9,780 12,220 12,810 15,310 16,560 17,810 22,810 32,060 45,940 136,500 208,000
1807 1807 3,030 4,030 5,190 6,090 9,440 10,590 12,190 12,500 14,940 15,940 17,190 27,500 34,380 51,350 208,000 -.-
 
Capped Draped Bust $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67
1807 1807 1,840 2,440 4,160 5,060 7,660 9,310 9,470 10,840 13,060 13,690 15,560 17,190 29,690 37,050 109,530 206,250 281,250
1808 1808 -.- -.- 3,940 5,590 8,090 9,280 -.- 11,090 13,310 13,750 -.- 18,190 30,000 56,060 -.- -.- -.-
1808 1808 -.- -.- 4,250 5,500 8,000 10,000 -.- 11,000 12,000 14,000 -.- 18,500 32,500 50,000 -.- -.- -.-
1808/7 1808/7 -.- -.- 4,440 5,470 7,660 9,590 -.- 12,310 16,190 19,940 -.- 30,310 42,190 69,060 -.- -.- -.-
1808/7 1808/7 -.- -.- 4,250 5,500 8,500 10,500 -.- 11,500 17,500 21,500 -.- 32,500 45,000 70,000 -.- -.- -.-
1809/8 1809/8 2,940 3,910 4,690 6,060 9,560 10,030 10,440 12,030 14,560 15,000 15,560 18,190 34,440 65,650 120,580 193,750 -.-
1810 Large Date, Large 5 1810 Large Date, Large 5 1,940 2,660 4,060 4,910 6,970 9,310 9,940 10,910 11,590 12,060 15,440 17,310 20,940 42,320 109,850 223,130 -.-
1810 Large Date, Small 5 1810 Large Date, Small 5 26,880 33,130 48,130 73,440 104,690 143,750 225,000 350,000 400,000 450,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1810 Small Date, Small 5 1810 Small Date, Small 5 -.- -.- 21,690 32,810 51,560 82,810 -.- 107,190 123,130 143,750 -.- 181,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1810 Small Date, Small 5 1810 Small Date, Small 5 -.- -.- 18,500 28,500 46,500 65,000 -.- 80,000 105,000 140,000 -.- 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1810 Small Date, Tall 5 1810 Small Date, Tall 5 -.- -.- 4,280 5,340 7,280 9,660 -.- 12,030 14,190 14,810 -.- 21,060 31,530 73,910 -.- -.- -.-
1810 Small Date, Tall 5 1810 Small Date, Tall 5 -.- -.- 4,250 5,500 8,000 9,500 -.- 11,000 12,500 14,500 -.- 19,500 35,000 75,000 -.- -.- -.-
1811 Small 5 1811 Small 5 2,160 3,060 4,340 5,340 7,910 10,910 11,160 11,560 12,940 13,560 16,560 19,810 28,190 51,420 133,250 206,250 -.-
1811 Tall 5 1811 Tall 5 -.- -.- 4,250 5,500 8,000 9,500 -.- 11,000 12,500 14,000 -.- 22,500 30,000 50,000 -.- -.- -.-
1812 1812 1,880 2,720 4,060 5,000 7,470 9,440 10,720 12,220 13,310 14,060 14,810 18,560 25,440 41,280 119,930 168,750 -.-
 
Capped Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-63
1829 Small Planchet Small Planchet1829 Small Planchet Small Planchet -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 160,000 -.- 185,000 260,000 375,000 468,750 520,000 617,500 734,500 910,000 -.- -.- -.-
1830 Large 5D Small Planchet1830 Large 5D Small Planchet -.- -.- 23,500 35,000 57,500 60,000 70,000 -.- 75,000 80,000 85,000 -.- 95,000 135,000 175,000 -.- -.- -.- 300,000
1830 Small 5D Small Planchet1830 Small 5D Small Planchet 10,500 14,690 24,380 33,130 49,380 60,000 61,880 66,560 70,940 75,000 87,190 97,310 106,280 149,500 201,500 305,500 406,250 -.- -.-
1831 Large 5D Small Planchet1831 Large 5D Small Planchet 17,400 22,810 33,190 44,690 55,940 60,000 65,630 70,940 76,880 85,940 103,130 116,880 169,000 227,500 279,500 312,000 406,250 731,250 -.-
1831 Small 5D Small Planchet1831 Small 5D Small Planchet -.- -.- 23,500 35,000 57,500 60,000 70,000 -.- 75,000 80,000 95,000 -.- 160,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1832 Curl Base 2, 12 Stars Small Planchet1832 Curl Base 2, 12 Stars Small Planchet -.- -.- 125,000 195,000 275,000 -.- -.- 406,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,059,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1832 Square Base 2, 13 Stars Small Planchet1832 Square Base 2, 13 Stars Small Planchet 15,900 20,630 30,940 39,380 54,690 60,000 64,380 68,560 78,690 82,810 91,880 105,950 113,430 143,000 201,500 318,500 -.- -.- -.-
1833 Large Date Small Planchet1833 Large Date Small Planchet 12,600 18,310 26,880 36,880 54,810 60,000 58,130 60,310 65,630 68,440 73,130 82,490 108,550 143,000 188,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1833 Small Date Small Planchet1833 Small Date Small Planchet -.- -.- 23,500 35,000 57,500 60,000 70,000 -.- 75,000 89,690 108,130 121,550 139,750 169,000 219,380 273,000 -.- -.- -.-
1834 Crosslet 4 Small Planchet1834 Crosslet 4 Small Planchet 15,300 20,940 30,940 41,560 56,560 62,500 61,880 67,190 71,060 79,060 85,630 108,230 119,150 162,500 279,500 344,500 -.- -.- -.-
1834 Plain 4 Small Planchet1834 Plain 4 Small Planchet 12,600 18,560 27,940 36,880 52,810 60,000 60,630 65,690 68,440 72,060 80,630 95,230 107,580 146,250 201,500 247,000 -.- -.- -.-
1813 1813 1,740 2,610 4,310 6,840 9,190 10,500 10,160 11,160 13,190 14,560 17,190 19,840 23,060 29,310 52,310 136,500 286,000 -.- -.-
1814/3 1814/3 1,950 2,700 4,690 5,780 10,660 10,500 14,560 15,440 15,940 16,690 22,500 27,310 39,310 58,130 73,440 162,500 -.- -.- -.-
1815 1815 25,800 31,800 48,130 85,630 168,750 295,000 188,500 193,750 212,500 234,000 237,500 268,750 375,000 437,500 762,500 968,500 -.- -.- -.-
1818 1818 2,250 3,090 6,660 8,910 12,190 17,500 16,250 17,940 19,810 21,810 24,060 30,940 34,970 63,440 100,950 156,000 214,500 -.- -.-
1818 5D/50 1818 5D/50 2,910 4,050 7,280 8,970 13,130 19,000 14,810 16,560 18,130 23,440 28,440 35,310 46,880 79,630 111,090 188,500 253,500 -.- -.-
1818 STATESOF 1818 STATESOF -.- -.- 6,250 8,500 17,000 19,000 21,500 -.- 25,000 27,500 32,500 -.- 40,000 65,000 105,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819 5D/50 1819 5D/50 19,800 21,000 24,060 35,630 49,380 72,500 55,940 60,310 77,350 90,940 116,880 143,750 193,750 253,500 370,500 474,500 -.- -.- -.-
1819 Close Date 1819 Close Date -.- -.- 32,500 42,500 65,000 72,500 77,500 -.- 87,500 95,000 135,000 -.- 165,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819 Wide Date 1819 Wide Date 18,000 19,800 23,130 31,880 60,630 72,500 68,130 71,880 85,940 103,130 137,500 175,000 193,750 -.- -.- 279,500 -.- -.- -.-
1820 Curl Base 2, Large Letters 1820 Curl Base 2, Large Letters -.- -.- 5,500 8,000 13,500 16,500 18,500 -.- 22,500 27,500 30,000 -.- 40,000 57,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820 Curl Base 2, Small Letters 1820 Curl Base 2, Small Letters -.- -.- 6,000 8,500 16,000 19,500 62,500 -.- 77,500 92,500 110,000 -.- 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820 Square Base 2, Large Letters 1820 Square Base 2, Large Letters 2,100 3,030 6,560 8,590 12,940 14,000 15,940 18,130 22,440 24,060 25,630 29,380 43,130 68,900 94,250 175,500 279,500 -.- -.-
1821 1821 -.- -.- 40,630 48,130 68,130 90,000 110,630 137,500 165,630 175,000 206,250 234,000 268,750 362,500 487,500 585,000 695,500 -.- -.-
1822 1822 -.- -.- 2,312,500 3,562,500 5,812,500 -.- 9,812,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1823 1823 3,450 4,740 7,660 9,280 14,560 17,000 17,940 19,940 23,190 25,810 30,630 39,650 51,350 66,630 79,630 316,550 377,000 -.- -.-
1824 1824 7,800 8,940 15,940 26,250 31,880 38,500 36,880 46,560 53,130 56,880 60,630 68,250 90,420 143,000 177,450 299,000 -.- -.- -.-
1825/1 1825/1 -.- 10,770 18,130 28,130 34,380 45,000 40,940 49,380 55,310 60,630 73,440 115,250 136,500 143,750 175,500 292,500 -.- -.- -.-
1825/4 1825/4 -.- -.- -.- -.- 812,500 -.- 906,250 937,500 968,750 1,000,000 1,031,250 1,092,000 1,124,500 1,170,000 1,267,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1826 1826 -.- -.- 7,000 13,500 24,060 33,500 28,310 35,630 41,190 46,880 67,810 81,580 111,880 150,000 168,750 292,500 682,500 -.- -.-
1827 1827 -.- -.- 7,000 12,500 28,130 32,500 33,440 40,310 45,630 53,130 65,940 81,250 104,060 137,500 173,130 260,000 494,000 -.- -.-
1828 1828 -.- -.- 14,500 26,500 58,130 50,000 83,130 109,380 125,000 162,500 187,500 247,000 275,000 375,000 543,750 630,500 -.- -.- -.-
1828/7 1828/7 -.- -.- 15,000 33,500 84,380 80,000 98,130 118,750 156,250 181,250 206,250 234,000 243,750 343,750 693,750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1829 Large Planchet 1829 Large Planchet -.- -.- -.- 50,000 79,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400,000 -.- -.- 300,000 375,000 487,500 1,020,500 -.- -.-
 
Classic Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
 
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1839 No Motto1839 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,810 1,800 2,220 2,630 2,970 5,750 8,470 12,940 20,940 36,940 66,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839-C No Motto1839-C No Motto 2,190 2,670 3,690 5,780 14,060 12,500 20,440 26,810 29,060 31,810 35,310 40,940 54,690 82,810 370,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839-D No Motto1839-D No Motto 3,090 4,530 5,440 6,190 11,590 13,500 13,060 17,500 35,940 40,690 52,940 67,810 100,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Broad Mill No Motto1840 Broad Mill No Motto -.- -.- 700 850 1,050 1,250 1,450 -.- 2,000 3,000 4,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Narrow Mill No Motto1840 Narrow Mill No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,050 1,490 2,090 2,440 3,340 4,560 5,160 7,060 14,690 50,050 162,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-C No Motto1840-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,810 3,190 5,470 7,000 7,090 8,560 11,160 14,310 24,380 29,690 46,560 68,130 95,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-D Small D No Motto1840-D Small D No Motto -.- -.- 2,500 3,350 5,000 6,000 6,750 -.- 8,000 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-D Tall D No Motto1840-D Tall D No Motto 1,590 2,010 2,810 3,470 5,160 5,500 6,810 7,660 9,590 14,060 23,060 29,690 40,950 60,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-O Broad Mill No Motto1840-O Broad Mill No Motto -.- -.- 750 1,000 1,600 2,000 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840-O Narrow Mill No Motto1840-O Narrow Mill No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 2,440 1,950 3,220 4,030 5,160 6,410 13,440 16,690 26,560 49,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 No Motto1841 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,590 1,500 2,190 2,720 3,530 4,090 5,280 6,060 9,310 14,560 23,210 43,230 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000 -.- -.-
1841-C No Motto1841-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,970 3,280 5,720 3,000 8,280 9,190 11,470 14,190 18,440 23,560 36,730 47,190 60,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841-D Small D No Motto1841-D Small D No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,840 2,840 4,590 5,500 6,060 6,910 9,340 10,560 16,560 22,190 28,440 36,560 61,430 99,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841-D Tall D No Motto1841-D Tall D No Motto -.- -.- 2,000 2,750 4,850 6,000 8,750 -.- 9,500 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Large Letters No Motto1842 Large Letters No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,720 2,160 3,030 2,750 4,030 6,440 8,090 9,720 15,630 21,130 27,630 36,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Small Letters No Motto1842 Small Letters No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,780 2,780 3,500 3,310 4,470 8,280 11,190 17,310 21,780 29,060 40,630 51,350 71,310 115,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 -.- -.-
1842-C Large Date No Motto1842-C Large Date No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,910 2,940 4,560 2,850 6,840 7,690 9,090 14,190 17,190 19,190 27,630 38,350 49,080 123,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-C Small Date No Motto1842-C Small Date No Motto 5,310 6,780 9,690 14,690 20,000 25,000 30,630 33,440 36,880 54,060 95,550 107,580 140,630 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-D Large Date, Large Letters No Motto1842-D Large Date, Large Letters No Motto 2,130 2,910 4,590 6,190 10,410 11,500 15,000 20,940 28,440 41,940 60,130 68,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-D Small Date, Small Letters No Motto1842-D Small Date, Small Letters No Motto 1,380 1,650 2,220 3,220 4,410 4,750 5,720 6,340 7,660 10,440 16,690 19,810 32,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-O No Motto1842-O No Motto 1,370 1,620 2,660 3,880 5,660 7,000 11,160 14,380 22,190 25,810 31,560 37,380 43,230 58,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 No Motto1843 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 975 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 1,910 2,660 4,940 12,340 26,850 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-C No Motto1843-C No Motto 1,470 1,590 2,090 3,280 5,530 3,500 7,560 8,590 10,190 13,060 17,810 21,690 26,810 37,190 63,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-D Medium D No Motto1843-D Medium D No Motto 1,500 1,860 2,440 3,220 4,840 4,250 6,220 6,810 7,630 9,340 11,030 12,310 20,630 33,350 71,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O Large Letters No Motto1843-O Large Letters No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,720 1,950 4,000 4,310 5,470 7,000 16,560 20,630 24,690 39,190 51,350 96,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843-O Small Letters No Motto1843-O Small Letters No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,500 2,590 3,250 4,410 5,590 7,660 11,000 20,940 22,810 35,430 51,350 76,380 100,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 No Motto1844 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 975 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 2,090 3,590 5,030 12,340 16,320 73,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000 200,000 -.-
1844-C No Motto1844-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,840 2,910 5,280 4,350 6,910 7,720 8,590 15,310 19,810 23,440 29,380 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-D No Motto1844-D No Motto 1,410 2,190 2,470 2,940 4,590 4,000 5,940 6,590 7,590 9,030 10,810 12,220 23,440 38,190 58,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-O No Motto1844-O No Motto 1,370 1,440 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,150 1,530 2,000 2,910 3,690 6,030 8,090 9,660 19,190 47,130 60,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 No Motto1845 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 1,970 2,910 4,780 9,340 20,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 185,000 -.-
1845-D No Motto1845-D No Motto 1,380 1,590 1,940 2,720 4,590 5,250 5,590 6,340 7,720 9,160 11,090 12,340 19,190 34,780 56,230 100,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845-O No Motto1845-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,470 2,060 3,500 4,560 6,440 7,060 10,470 16,560 22,060 38,440 75,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Large Date No Motto1846 Large Date No Motto -.- -.- 700 875 950 1,000 1,050 -.- 1,300 1,450 2,500 -.- 5,500 16,500 23,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Small Date No Motto1846 Small Date No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,810 2,160 3,220 5,840 14,630 23,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-C No Motto1846-C No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,940 3,060 5,910 5,000 7,630 9,660 12,940 15,310 20,440 29,060 50,050 71,880 95,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-D No Motto1846-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,780 2,310 3,780 3,500 5,560 6,030 6,780 9,280 14,690 20,940 28,560 43,440 55,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-D/D No Motto1846-D/D No Motto -.- -.- 1,850 2,350 3,350 3,850 4,500 -.- 7,000 9,000 16,000 -.- 35,000 46,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-O No Motto1846-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,840 2,940 3,350 5,190 5,720 8,910 11,410 17,190 26,880 44,060 70,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 No Motto1847 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 975 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,690 2,030 2,310 3,160 5,310 12,220 43,550 117,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847/7 No Motto1847/7 No Motto -.- -.- 700 875 950 1,000 1,100 -.- 1,250 1,650 3,250 -.- 4,850 8,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-C No Motto1847-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,810 2,310 4,090 3,000 5,440 6,000 8,470 9,810 13,440 15,410 21,690 40,940 53,630 93,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-D No Motto1847-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 2,280 2,780 4,560 4,500 5,280 5,720 6,720 8,840 11,560 14,060 19,690 34,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-O No Motto1847-O No Motto 2,220 2,970 5,810 7,810 12,190 15,500 15,940 17,810 23,440 33,440 40,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 No Motto1848 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 975 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,720 2,310 3,090 4,310 14,060 27,630 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 135,000 -.- -.-
1848-C No Motto1848-C No Motto 1,370 1,470 2,030 2,780 4,560 5,000 5,720 6,780 7,410 11,380 18,130 21,560 32,190 49,690 76,050 95,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848-D No Motto1848-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 2,090 2,970 4,160 4,500 5,660 6,190 9,160 13,190 15,940 18,440 24,690 33,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848-D/D No Motto1848-D/D No Motto -.- -.- 4,350 6,000 10,500 12,500 15,000 -.- 20,000 28,500 32,500 -.- 45,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 No Motto1849 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,150 1,490 1,510 1,690 2,340 3,690 4,530 6,440 18,010 26,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-C No Motto1849-C No Motto 1,370 1,500 2,160 2,660 4,220 2,750 5,280 5,940 6,340 8,340 14,060 16,060 20,630 39,560 64,680 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-D No Motto1849-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,940 2,940 5,440 4,850 6,500 7,190 8,340 11,560 17,190 20,310 27,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 No Motto1850 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,150 1,590 1,880 2,190 3,030 4,690 5,810 9,840 24,190 42,580 70,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-C No Motto1850-C No Motto 1,770 2,100 2,410 2,660 3,720 2,850 5,310 5,720 7,160 9,220 13,440 15,310 23,310 33,190 87,820 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-D No Motto1850-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,940 2,410 4,220 3,250 5,530 6,530 7,220 12,160 30,630 35,750 61,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 No Motto1851 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 2,410 2,560 3,530 10,160 30,880 64,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-C No Motto1851-C No Motto 1,590 1,740 2,030 2,910 4,090 3,850 6,160 6,780 7,720 10,410 16,560 21,060 42,940 54,690 74,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-D No Motto1851-D No Motto 1,380 1,530 2,160 2,530 3,970 4,850 5,780 6,940 8,410 10,440 14,810 17,060 25,550 40,630 68,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O No Motto1851-O No Motto 1,410 1,560 1,880 2,340 3,310 3,350 4,970 6,160 8,280 9,410 15,310 17,810 28,410 53,950 98,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 No Motto1852 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,630 1,840 2,030 3,310 6,590 11,090 40,950 92,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-C No Motto1852-C No Motto 1,370 1,410 1,970 2,530 4,560 4,500 5,720 6,090 6,560 8,090 9,090 11,090 17,810 32,190 50,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-D No Motto1852-D No Motto 1,370 1,530 2,030 3,030 4,380 3,750 6,810 7,590 8,410 9,530 11,470 14,060 24,380 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 No Motto1853 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 1,840 2,030 3,500 6,470 18,190 51,350 110,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-C No Motto1853-C No Motto 1,370 1,530 1,940 2,530 4,470 4,000 5,720 6,220 7,220 8,190 9,560 14,060 21,560 29,060 69,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-D No Motto1853-D No Motto 1,370 1,500 1,840 2,530 4,340 3,850 5,440 6,220 7,060 8,720 9,910 11,160 14,810 24,380 73,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 No Motto1854 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,690 2,190 2,470 4,410 9,910 19,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-C No Motto1854-C No Motto 1,370 1,560 1,840 2,690 4,720 3,350 5,840 6,470 7,280 8,340 14,380 18,440 30,630 46,480 68,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-D No Motto1854-D No Motto 1,370 1,590 1,840 2,410 4,560 3,850 6,090 6,720 7,470 10,160 11,440 14,060 16,940 28,750 62,730 90,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O No Motto1854-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 2,350 2,060 3,560 4,280 6,410 11,060 15,690 22,190 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S No Motto1854-S No Motto -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,093,750 -.- 2,312,500 2,468,750 2,562,500 2,718,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 No Motto1855 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,050 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,720 2,280 2,810 4,090 8,810 23,990 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-C No Motto1855-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,690 2,530 5,090 3,000 6,340 6,970 9,560 11,590 13,440 15,810 23,440 51,250 64,690 94,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-D No Motto1855-D No Motto 1,370 1,830 2,470 3,190 4,440 5,250 6,440 7,090 9,470 15,440 19,690 24,060 30,880 51,350 65,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-O No Motto1855-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,590 2,160 4,970 4,750 6,560 7,440 9,090 13,850 27,190 36,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-S No Motto1855-S No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,840 2,850 3,310 4,280 7,160 8,350 15,630 22,810 32,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 No Motto1856 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,050 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 1,970 2,440 3,910 8,030 19,830 57,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-C No Motto1856-C No Motto 1,370 1,620 1,910 2,410 3,310 2,750 5,280 5,720 6,530 8,090 15,940 24,050 37,380 55,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-D No Motto1856-D No Motto 1,410 1,710 2,160 3,030 4,160 3,650 4,840 5,720 7,840 10,310 14,190 16,560 19,190 39,060 56,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-O No Motto1856-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,560 1,970 3,030 3,350 5,440 6,690 9,440 12,810 18,130 28,440 42,250 87,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S No Motto1856-S No Motto 1,410 1,440 1,560 1,660 1,720 1,600 2,340 2,720 4,090 5,810 9,130 11,840 22,310 40,950 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 No Motto1857 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,000 1,490 1,510 1,540 1,590 2,220 2,410 4,250 9,030 17,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 130,000 145,000 195,000
1857-C No Motto1857-C No Motto 1,560 1,710 1,940 2,440 3,810 3,750 5,530 6,090 6,970 8,280 10,720 17,190 25,310 45,050 63,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-D No Motto1857-D No Motto 1,740 2,010 2,340 2,970 4,660 3,850 6,380 6,630 8,090 14,060 18,560 22,310 31,810 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-O No Motto1857-O No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,780 3,970 3,850 5,470 5,970 6,910 14,190 28,130 32,190 42,810 60,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S No Motto1857-S No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,850 2,060 2,780 3,280 6,590 8,630 10,280 14,690 27,630 40,630 97,500 164,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 No Motto1858 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,500 2,560 2,910 3,340 3,810 4,690 6,440 7,410 9,560 16,560 45,310 86,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75,000 115,000 160,000
1858-C No Motto1858-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,590 2,500 3,690 4,000 4,810 5,410 7,440 11,560 15,310 16,560 22,310 42,250 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-D No Motto1858-D No Motto 1,470 1,710 2,340 2,910 4,380 3,750 6,090 6,720 8,220 11,440 14,060 20,560 25,310 55,630 78,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S No Motto1858-S No Motto 1,370 1,590 2,220 2,720 4,280 6,000 5,910 6,780 12,030 20,940 44,380 58,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 No Motto1859 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,560 1,900 2,440 3,310 4,220 4,810 6,840 8,410 11,540 29,060 86,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1859-C No Motto1859-C No Motto 1,370 1,470 1,810 2,410 4,220 5,000 5,690 6,660 7,690 11,560 15,690 18,560 22,440 45,630 89,050 137,500 203,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-D No Motto1859-D No Motto 1,470 1,650 2,440 3,660 4,690 5,250 6,220 7,030 8,160 13,310 15,940 25,000 41,560 66,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S No Motto1859-S No Motto 1,590 2,130 2,660 3,090 4,940 6,350 5,590 6,810 9,530 11,560 23,440 26,880 42,580 143,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 No Motto1860 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,560 1,850 2,030 2,280 2,910 3,810 9,060 10,410 14,630 21,520 42,580 75,730 109,380 -.- -.- -.- 20,000 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1860-C No Motto1860-C No Motto 1,370 1,530 1,910 2,470 4,780 6,000 7,470 8,060 8,970 10,970 13,130 14,690 17,310 32,500 58,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-D No Motto1860-D No Motto 1,410 1,620 2,030 2,440 4,560 5,350 5,840 7,720 9,340 12,340 15,310 17,810 25,630 51,880 81,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S No Motto1860-S No Motto 1,370 1,710 2,030 2,310 5,160 7,500 7,910 8,690 10,780 21,060 35,630 62,500 76,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 No Motto1861 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,050 1,490 1,510 1,780 1,940 2,090 2,560 3,590 7,310 12,220 35,940 122,850 195,000 -.- -.- 32,500 57,500 92,500 125,000 160,000
1861-C No Motto1861-C No Motto 2,580 3,330 5,190 9,030 14,310 20,000 17,940 22,940 26,560 34,810 45,310 53,630 69,550 240,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-D No Motto1861-D No Motto 9,900 11,400 14,380 26,880 46,880 55,000 58,560 70,440 76,880 93,130 101,880 112,780 143,000 386,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-S No Motto1861-S No Motto 2,070 3,910 5,160 6,530 9,660 11,500 14,810 17,810 19,690 24,690 45,630 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 No Motto1862 No Motto 1,370 1,410 1,910 2,970 5,440 9,000 9,660 14,940 18,560 21,810 25,000 37,060 48,430 68,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1862-S No Motto1862-S No Motto 5,370 9,030 11,090 11,720 14,310 18,000 18,440 24,060 26,060 36,880 51,880 62,500 86,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 No Motto1863 No Motto 4,500 5,100 6,060 7,660 11,840 20,000 24,190 28,060 46,250 75,000 91,880 103,350 110,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1863-S No Motto1863-S No Motto 1,770 2,250 3,340 4,060 7,970 25,000 12,060 21,560 26,560 35,940 45,630 66,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 No Motto1864 No Motto 3,180 4,230 5,310 8,060 11,720 18,500 15,630 22,440 24,060 29,060 46,880 63,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1864-S No Motto1864-S No Motto 13,750 15,630 25,630 40,630 64,060 82,500 87,500 91,560 134,380 243,750 281,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- 343,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 No Motto1865 No Motto 4,350 5,690 7,340 9,280 13,560 40,000 20,630 29,690 30,940 38,130 54,690 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1865-S No Motto1865-S No Motto 1,500 1,970 2,310 3,560 7,410 8,500 10,220 11,060 14,060 19,560 25,630 39,380 48,130 61,880 87,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S No Motto1866-S No Motto 1,620 2,190 2,440 3,060 6,840 9,000 11,060 12,810 19,060 25,630 48,130 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S Motto on Reverse1866-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,620 1,890 2,660 4,560 4,500 7,750 8,470 11,530 18,750 27,500 31,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,470 2,090 3,060 3,000 4,090 5,690 7,030 9,160 13,060 15,180 24,690 55,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,550 -.- 9,310 10,440 12,060 19,690 48,880 89,050 125,450 -.- -.- -.- 35,000 57,500 80,000 100,000 175,000
1867 Motto on Reverse1867 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,380 2,220 2,970 4,500 4,440 5,660 6,940 9,660 15,940 25,680 39,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 23,500 32,500 48,500 75,000
1867-S Motto on Reverse1867-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 3,030 4,750 7,280 7,910 11,860 24,190 36,880 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Motto on Reverse1868 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 1,970 1,450 3,340 3,810 5,160 8,970 14,060 17,810 33,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 23,500 32,500 40,000 65,000
1868-S Motto on Reverse1868-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 1,840 2,800 3,160 3,660 4,780 8,090 21,910 30,310 65,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto on Reverse1869 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,470 1,970 3,280 4,350 6,910 8,660 10,090 12,810 20,940 27,310 30,940 35,630 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 15,000 32,500 40,000 65,000
1869-S Motto on Reverse1869-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 3,090 2,250 4,590 4,940 6,030 9,780 20,630 26,460 29,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto on Reverse1870 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,530 2,530 2,500 3,090 4,160 6,250 9,970 19,060 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto on Reverse1870 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 16,500 35,000 70,000 92,500
1870-CC Motto on Reverse1870-CC Motto on Reverse 12,600 17,810 29,690 35,440 71,560 85,000 97,810 104,440 123,830 159,250 208,000 228,130 281,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870-S Motto on Reverse1870-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,470 1,970 3,060 3,850 4,810 7,410 10,780 14,060 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto on Reverse1871 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,380 2,340 2,500 3,530 4,720 6,910 9,910 18,130 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto on Reverse1871 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 15,000 32,500 65,000 85,000
1871-CC Motto on Reverse1871-CC Motto on Reverse 1,710 2,400 5,060 7,690 13,560 18,000 19,380 22,060 30,310 54,060 64,380 81,940 96,560 109,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871-S Motto on Reverse1871-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 2,160 1,850 3,060 3,410 4,630 7,970 16,560 24,060 32,190 41,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto on Reverse1872 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 2,280 3,250 4,340 5,280 6,810 8,410 11,060 16,060 20,310 25,680 39,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto on Reverse1872 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 15,000 32,500 65,000 85,000
1872-CC Motto on Reverse1872-CC Motto on Reverse 3,300 4,500 5,340 7,060 13,440 16,000 22,060 27,940 33,130 69,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S Motto on Reverse1872-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,690 1,910 2,500 3,310 4,060 4,500 9,060 16,560 25,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,340 1,350 1,350 1,360 825 1,380 1,390 1,490 1,510 1,630 1,660 2,340 5,190 9,720 30,550 35,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 17,500 33,500 57,500 77,500
1873 Open 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Open 3 Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,340 1,350 1,350 1,360 850 1,380 1,390 1,490 1,510 1,630 1,660 1,780 3,880 9,410 21,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-CC Motto on Reverse1873-CC Motto on Reverse 3,900 5,580 7,840 10,690 22,310 25,000 30,940 36,880 54,560 79,060 116,880 156,250 187,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Motto on Reverse1873-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,430 1,440 2,250 2,340 3,440 5,590 11,030 19,440 30,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Motto on Reverse1874 Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,360 1,370 1,430 1,440 2,000 2,910 3,660 4,660 6,220 11,440 16,250 21,880 30,230 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 18,500 32,500 57,500 77,500
1874-CC Motto on Reverse1874-CC Motto on Reverse 2,220 3,310 3,590 5,340 9,280 11,000 14,810 17,470 22,310 42,940 57,810 83,440 108,440 143,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S Motto on Reverse1874-S Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,340 1,370 1,430 2,340 3,000 3,560 4,720 6,410 12,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Motto on Reverse1875 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 120,000 160,000 200,000 275,000 375,000 -.- 550,000 675,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Motto on Reverse1875 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 75,000 105,000 170,000 210,000
1875-CC Motto on Reverse1875-CC Motto on Reverse 2,850 3,570 4,280 5,590 9,160 15,000 18,310 21,060 28,310 35,630 46,880 65,940 72,500 115,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S Motto on Reverse1875-S Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,360 1,370 1,720 3,340 4,350 4,910 6,190 7,310 13,310 20,940 24,060 29,560 34,380 50,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Motto on Reverse1876 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,590 2,220 5,470 7,500 7,440 8,340 10,840 13,440 17,810 20,940 24,190 29,560 39,060 63,110 -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 18,500 35,000 57,500 75,000
1876-CC Motto on Reverse1876-CC Motto on Reverse 3,060 4,050 5,220 7,160 16,690 28,500 24,060 28,560 36,880 59,190 101,880 106,940 118,440 -.- -.- 371,250 693,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876-S Motto on Reverse1876-S Motto on Reverse 2,010 2,340 2,970 4,810 8,910 12,000 12,030 13,310 16,060 28,440 58,130 85,630 106,880 -.- -.- 357,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Motto on Reverse1877 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,430 2,340 4,850 5,810 6,220 7,910 13,060 16,560 17,310 21,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 18,500 32,500 57,500 80,000
1877-CC Motto on Reverse1877-CC Motto on Reverse 1,530 1,950 3,540 6,280 8,590 13,500 14,560 17,940 29,060 39,380 55,630 70,940 96,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877-S Motto on Reverse1877-S Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,340 1,350 1,370 1,690 1,250 2,160 2,440 3,660 7,030 10,220 13,440 16,560 24,380 39,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Motto on Reverse1878 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 850 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,600 1,660 1,690 2,090 4,160 15,280 26,390 -.- -.- -.- 13,000 18,500 33,500 57,500 72,500
1878-CC Motto on Reverse1878-CC Motto on Reverse 2,220 2,790 4,980 9,060 22,190 20,000 26,060 40,630 54,060 85,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S Motto on Reverse1878-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 850 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,660 1,910 3,720 9,780 27,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Motto on Reverse1879 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,640 1,680 1,750 4,340 10,340 19,500 -.- -.- -.- 12,500 16,500 32,500 57,500 70,000
1879-CC Motto on Reverse1879-CC Motto on Reverse 1,650 2,340 3,030 4,260 6,410 6,750 8,160 9,780 11,470 21,560 30,310 38,030 70,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S Motto on Reverse1879-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,640 1,680 2,060 6,830 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Motto on Reverse1880 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,450 1,700 1,810 3,280 19,690 -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,500 17,500 32,500 67,500
1880-CC Motto on Reverse1880-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,590 2,010 3,030 4,000 3,940 5,030 7,250 10,280 17,190 27,630 36,880 67,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-S Motto on Reverse1880-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,700 1,810 7,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Motto on Reverse1881 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,700 1,780 2,910 11,140 -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,500 17,500 32,500 65,000
1881/0 Motto on Reverse1881/0 Motto on Reverse 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,230 840 1,230 1,240 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,780 3,380 9,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-CC Motto on Reverse1881-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,530 2,460 3,390 7,310 9,000 9,410 10,940 14,690 19,440 27,950 34,260 49,730 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-S Motto on Reverse1881-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,780 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Motto on Reverse1882 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,780 3,220 11,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Motto on Reverse1882 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 43,500
1882-CC Motto on Reverse1882-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,590 1,890 2,970 2,850 3,810 4,910 7,000 9,060 11,560 15,690 24,060 43,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-S Motto on Reverse1882-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,840 3,410 9,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Motto on Reverse1883 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 2,050 15,940 27,950 31,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Motto on Reverse1883 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 43,500
1883-CC Motto on Reverse1883-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,620 2,010 2,970 6,160 6,500 8,310 9,340 11,030 15,940 20,630 26,650 47,310 74,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-S Motto on Reverse1883-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,190 1,190 1,280 1,320 1,430 1,450 1,780 7,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Motto on Reverse1884 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,430 1,450 1,530 4,280 12,810 23,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Motto on Reverse1884 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 43,500
1884-CC Motto on Reverse1884-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,950 3,940 5,000 6,160 7,780 10,720 15,940 22,810 38,750 49,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-S Motto on Reverse1884-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,430 1,450 1,530 3,940 12,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Motto on Reverse1885 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,780 6,660 21,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Motto on Reverse1885 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 45,000
1885-S Motto on Reverse1885-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,780 2,380 7,510 20,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Motto on Reverse1886 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 2,660 8,280 22,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Motto on Reverse1886 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 43,500
1886-S Motto on Reverse1886-S Motto on Reverse 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,180 840 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,280 1,320 1,370 1,390 1,530 1,780 2,810 13,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Proof Only Motto on Reverse1887 Proof Only Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 -.- -.- 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Proof Only Motto on Reverse1887 Proof Only Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 43,500 52,500 72,500 110,000
1887-S Motto on Reverse1887-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,910 8,610 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Motto on Reverse1888 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,320 1,430 1,450 2,470 4,440 30,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Motto on Reverse1888 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,750 12,500 16,500 25,000 43,500
1888-S Motto on Reverse1888-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,190 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,970 5,010 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Motto on Reverse1889 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 950 1,180 1,190 1,590 1,630 1,780 1,970 2,810 5,100 6,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Motto on Reverse1889 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 11,500 15,000 25,000 43,500
1890 Motto on Reverse1890 Motto on Reverse -.- 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,230 1,300 1,230 1,240 2,060 2,840 3,190 3,530 4,160 9,000 13,330 21,450 32,770 -.- 70,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Motto on Reverse1890 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 11,500 16,500 30,000 43,500
1890-CC Motto on Reverse1890-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,740 1,800 1,300 1,970 2,090 2,530 3,500 3,750 4,160 4,940 9,090 16,190 53,630 92,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Motto on Reverse1891 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,380 1,430 1,450 1,530 2,700 13,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Motto on Reverse1891 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 11,000 14,500 23,500 40,000
1891-CC Motto on Reverse1891-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,740 1,880 1,850 1,970 2,090 2,380 2,970 3,280 3,470 4,310 5,340 9,650 46,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Motto on Reverse1892 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 1,600 3,030 6,840 18,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Motto on Reverse1892 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 11,000 14,500 22,500 40,000
1892-CC Motto on Reverse1892-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,740 1,860 1,950 2,070 2,430 2,810 3,690 4,090 4,780 6,530 12,940 29,690 60,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O Motto on Reverse1892-O Motto on Reverse 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,530 2,730 4,000 3,180 4,650 5,310 7,340 8,940 9,940 11,640 25,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S Motto on Reverse1892-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,380 1,430 1,450 2,190 4,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Motto on Reverse1893 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 1,600 2,590 8,030 17,810 68,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Motto on Reverse1893 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 10,500 14,000 25,000 43,500
1893-CC Motto on Reverse1893-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,740 1,800 2,000 2,220 2,660 3,470 4,060 4,410 4,810 8,590 13,690 32,810 47,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-O Motto on Reverse1893-O Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 875 1,180 1,190 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,780 3,690 7,220 12,810 31,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S Motto on Reverse1893-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,560 1,720 1,880 9,000 29,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Motto on Reverse1894 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 8,000 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,600 4,340 9,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 Motto on Reverse1894 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 10,500 14,000 20,000 40,000
1894-O Motto on Reverse1894-O Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 950 1,180 1,240 1,240 2,030 2,250 2,880 4,220 7,910 14,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894-S Motto on Reverse1894-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 2,660 3,220 5,470 9,750 15,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Motto on Reverse1895 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,600 2,250 7,560 22,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Motto on Reverse1895 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 10,000 12,500 18,500 33,500
1895-S Motto on Reverse1895-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,720 3,250 5,340 7,660 23,730 34,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Motto on Reverse1896 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,600 6,590 18,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 Motto on Reverse1896 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 8,000 12,000 18,000 33,500
1896-S Motto on Reverse1896-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,340 1,380 1,430 2,090 5,220 10,780 21,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Motto on Reverse1897 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,250 6,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Motto on Reverse1897 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 8,000 12,000 18,500 35,000
1897-S Motto on Reverse1897-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,190 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,450 3,720 6,050 7,690 13,330 31,850 87,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Motto on Reverse1898 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 3,160 9,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 Motto on Reverse1898 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 8,000 12,000 17,500 33,500
1898-S Motto on Reverse1898-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 2,440 6,440 12,810 26,390 81,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Motto on Reverse1899 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 3,770 16,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 Motto on Reverse1899 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 8,000 12,000 17,500 32,500
1899-S Motto on Reverse1899-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 1,880 5,530 18,200 -.- -.- 292,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Motto on Reverse1900 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,470 4,530 15,860 69,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 Motto on Reverse1900 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 8,000 12,000 17,500 32,500
1900-S Motto on Reverse1900-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 1,600 8,280 22,310 37,190 133,580 390,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Motto on Reverse1901 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 4,220 14,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Motto on Reverse1901 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,000 17,500 32,500
1901/0-S Motto on Reverse1901/0-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,190 1,190 1,280 1,320 1,430 1,450 1,530 1,660 3,280 10,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-S Motto on Reverse1901-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 3,630 15,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Motto on Reverse1902 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,840 6,940 23,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Motto on Reverse1902 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,000 17,500 32,500
1902-S Motto on Reverse1902-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 4,130 17,230 87,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Motto on Reverse1903 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,660 5,100 23,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 Motto on Reverse1903 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,000 17,500 32,500
1903-S Motto on Reverse1903-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 3,840 16,540 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Motto on Reverse1904 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,590 4,560 14,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 Motto on Reverse1904 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,500 8,000 12,500 18,500 33,500
1904-S Motto on Reverse1904-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,190 1,280 1,320 1,430 2,060 2,880 6,060 10,860 22,190 38,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Motto on Reverse1905 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,260 5,440 17,890 54,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 Motto on Reverse1905 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,500 18,500 36,500
1905-S Motto on Reverse1905-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,450 1,530 2,970 8,740 17,550 35,710 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Motto on Reverse1906 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 3,690 14,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Motto on Reverse1906 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,000 17,500 32,500
1906-D Motto on Reverse1906-D Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,690 7,000 23,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-S Motto on Reverse1906-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,280 1,320 1,430 1,450 1,530 1,600 5,310 9,840 32,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Motto on Reverse1907 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 4,310 18,700 73,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 Motto on Reverse1907 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,000 17,500 32,500
1907-D Motto on Reverse1907-D Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 5,040 19,580 63,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 Motto on Reverse1908 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 3,840 17,550 68,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1908 1908 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,460 2,160 3,090 9,250 21,260 76,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 1908 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,690 8,560 10,840 16,710 34,380 60,550 90,450 112,390 -.- 12,000 15,500 22,000 32,500 60,000
1908-D 1908-D 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,075 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,590 1,710 1,970 2,060 2,220 3,880 23,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-S 1908-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,190 1,190 1,425 1,200 2,010 2,380 3,910 4,190 7,220 10,300 14,300 16,710 23,990 36,110 86,200 214,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 1909 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,460 2,090 3,000 9,810 18,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 1909 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,000 15,500 22,000 35,000 65,000
1909-D 1909-D 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,440 1,600 2,090 10,000 32,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-O 1909-O 1,500 1,950 2,340 3,600 7,860 9,750 10,260 11,490 15,000 19,060 22,190 25,940 30,690 105,310 189,000 565,500 830,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S 1909-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,190 1,100 1,200 1,210 1,210 1,590 2,310 6,860 9,810 13,000 26,000 67,150 87,430 119,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 1910 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,460 2,030 3,780 10,720 46,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 1910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,000 15,500 24,000 35,000 70,000
1910-D 1910-D 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,530 3,910 13,460 35,430 73,130 104,290 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910-S 1910-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,090 1,180 1,210 1,210 1,390 1,410 2,090 4,720 11,470 30,040 71,890 130,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 1911 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,460 1,940 3,410 10,630 38,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 1911 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,000 15,500 23,000 35,000 70,000
1911-D 1911-D 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,190 1,530 1,450 2,070 2,220 3,190 4,910 6,420 10,340 13,460 31,010 70,880 374,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-S 1911-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,210 1,260 1,390 1,660 1,720 2,440 5,850 16,580 62,440 105,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 1912 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,650 2,190 3,220 11,210 34,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 1912 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,000 15,500 22,500 32,500 60,000
1912-S 1912-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,190 1,225 1,200 1,210 1,260 1,390 1,880 2,970 6,700 19,060 44,660 292,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,085 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,460 1,850 3,340 12,840 54,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 15,500 22,500 35,000 63,000
1913-S 1913-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,085 1,200 1,210 1,210 1,390 2,090 2,340 6,210 14,760 30,230 130,280 228,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 1914 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,085 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,530 2,190 4,320 15,730 162,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 1914 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,000 14,500 22,500 32,500 60,000
1914-D 1914-D 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,085 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,330 1,360 1,420 1,530 3,660 4,880 18,430 52,990 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914-S 1914-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,275 1,200 1,210 1,210 1,660 1,970 3,060 6,110 13,680 48,430 148,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 1915 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,720 2,060 3,130 11,380 65,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 1915 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 14,000 17,000 25,000 39,500 85,000
1915-S 1915-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,190 1,250 1,200 1,210 1,210 1,780 2,720 4,310 7,700 12,580 51,680 132,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S 1916-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,275 1,200 1,210 1,210 1,390 1,690 1,970 3,310 6,180 10,400 46,240 97,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929 1929 2,700 3,450 4,980 8,820 14,700 24,500 20,700 24,840 28,440 30,630 31,880 36,210 39,000 42,840 58,180 113,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Modern Commemoratives 1982 - Present
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1986-W gold $5 half eagle Statue of Liberty - Ellis Isla...1986-W gold $5 half eagle Statue of Liberty - Ellis Isla... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,430 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-W gold $5 half eagle Statue of Liberty - Ellis Isla...1986-W gold $5 half eagle Statue of Liberty - Ellis Isla... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1986-W gold $5 half eagle Statue of Liberty - Ellis Isla...1986-W gold $5 half eagle Statue of Liberty - Ellis Isla... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,430 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-W gold $5 half eagle Statue of Liberty - Ellis Isla...1986-W gold $5 half eagle Statue of Liberty - Ellis Isla... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1987-W gold $5 half eagle Constitution Bicentennial1987-W gold $5 half eagle Constitution Bicentennial 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-W gold $5 half eagle Constitution Bicentennial1987-W gold $5 half eagle Constitution Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1987-W gold $5 half eagle Constitution Bicentennial1987-W gold $5 half eagle Constitution Bicentennial 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-W gold $5 half eagle Constitution Bicentennial1987-W gold $5 half eagle Constitution Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1988-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Ca...1988-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Ca... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Ca...1988-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Ca... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1988-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Ca...1988-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Ca... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Ca...1988-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Ca... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1989-W gold $5 half eagle Bicentennial of Congress1989-W gold $5 half eagle Bicentennial of Congress 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-W gold $5 half eagle Bicentennial of Congress1989-W gold $5 half eagle Bicentennial of Congress -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1989-W gold $5 half eagle Bicentennial of Congress1989-W gold $5 half eagle Bicentennial of Congress 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-W gold $5 half eagle Bicentennial of Congress1989-W gold $5 half eagle Bicentennial of Congress -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1991-W gold $5 half eagle Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversar...1991-W gold $5 half eagle Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversar... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-W gold $5 half eagle Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversar...1991-W gold $5 half eagle Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversar... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1991-W gold $5 half eagle Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversar...1991-W gold $5 half eagle Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversar... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-W gold $5 half eagle Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversar...1991-W gold $5 half eagle Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversar... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1992-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXV Olympiad, Alb...1992-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXV Olympiad, Alb... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,430 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXV Olympiad, Alb...1992-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXV Olympiad, Alb... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1992-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXV Olympiad, Alb...1992-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXV Olympiad, Alb... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,430 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXV Olympiad, Alb...1992-W gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXV Olympiad, Alb... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1992-W gold $5 half eagle Columbus Discovery Quincentenn...1992-W gold $5 half eagle Columbus Discovery Quincentenn... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-W gold $5 half eagle Columbus Discovery Quincentenn...1992-W gold $5 half eagle Columbus Discovery Quincentenn... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1992-W gold $5 half eagle Columbus Discovery Quincentenn...1992-W gold $5 half eagle Columbus Discovery Quincentenn... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-W gold $5 half eagle Columbus Discovery Quincentenn...1992-W gold $5 half eagle Columbus Discovery Quincentenn... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1993-W gold $5 half eagle Bill of Rights - James Madison1993-W gold $5 half eagle Bill of Rights - James Madison 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-W gold $5 half eagle Bill of Rights - James Madison1993-W gold $5 half eagle Bill of Rights - James Madison -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1993-W gold $5 half eagle Bill of Rights - James Madison1993-W gold $5 half eagle Bill of Rights - James Madison 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-W gold $5 half eagle Bill of Rights - James Madison1993-W gold $5 half eagle Bill of Rights - James Madison -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
(1993)-W gold $5 half eagle World War II 50th Anniversar...(1993)-W gold $5 half eagle World War II 50th Anniversar... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,430 -.- -.- -.- -.-
(1993)-W gold $5 half eagle World War II 50th Anniversar...(1993)-W gold $5 half eagle World War II 50th Anniversar... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
(1993)-W gold $5 half eagle World War II 50th Anniversar...(1993)-W gold $5 half eagle World War II 50th Anniversar... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,430 -.- -.- -.- -.-
(1993)-W gold $5 half eagle World War II 50th Anniversar...(1993)-W gold $5 half eagle World War II 50th Anniversar... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1994-W gold $5 half eagle Soccer World Cup1994-W gold $5 half eagle Soccer World Cup -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-W gold $5 half eagle Soccer World Cup1994-W gold $5 half eagle Soccer World Cup -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1994-W gold $5 half eagle Soccer World Cup1994-W gold $5 half eagle Soccer World Cup -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-W gold $5 half eagle Soccer World Cup1994-W gold $5 half eagle Soccer World Cup -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1995-W gold $5 half eagle Civil War Battlefields1995-W gold $5 half eagle Civil War Battlefields 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W gold $5 half eagle Civil War Battlefields1995-W gold $5 half eagle Civil War Battlefields -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1995-W gold $5 half eagle Civil War Battlefields1995-W gold $5 half eagle Civil War Battlefields 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W gold $5 half eagle Civil War Battlefields1995-W gold $5 half eagle Civil War Battlefields -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1995-W Torch Runner gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI...1995-W Torch Runner gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,430 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Torch Runner gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI...1995-W Torch Runner gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1995-W Torch Runner gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI...1995-W Torch Runner gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,430 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Torch Runner gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI...1995-W Torch Runner gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1995-W Atlanta Stadium gold $5 half eagle Games of the X...1995-W Atlanta Stadium gold $5 half eagle Games of the X... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,190 1,430 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Atlanta Stadium gold $5 half eagle Games of the X...1995-W Atlanta Stadium gold $5 half eagle Games of the X... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1995-W Atlanta Stadium gold $5 half eagle Games of the X...1995-W Atlanta Stadium gold $5 half eagle Games of the X... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,190 1,430 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Atlanta Stadium gold $5 half eagle Games of the X...1995-W Atlanta Stadium gold $5 half eagle Games of the X... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1996-W Olympic Flame brazier gold $5 half eagle Games of...1996-W Olympic Flame brazier gold $5 half eagle Games of... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,190 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Olympic Flame brazier gold $5 half eagle Games of...1996-W Olympic Flame brazier gold $5 half eagle Games of... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1996-W Flagbearer gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI O...1996-W Flagbearer gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI O... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,190 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Flagbearer gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI O...1996-W Flagbearer gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI O... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1996-W Flagbearer gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI O...1996-W Flagbearer gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI O... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,190 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Flagbearer gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI O...1996-W Flagbearer gold $5 half eagle Games of the XXVI O... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1996-W Olympic Flame brazier gold $5 half eagle Games of...1996-W Olympic Flame brazier gold $5 half eagle Games of... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,190 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Olympic Flame brazier gold $5 half eagle Games of...1996-W Olympic Flame brazier gold $5 half eagle Games of... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1996-W gold $5 half eagle Smithsonian Institution 150th ...1996-W gold $5 half eagle Smithsonian Institution 150th ... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,190 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W gold $5 half eagle Smithsonian Institution 150th ...1996-W gold $5 half eagle Smithsonian Institution 150th ... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1996-W gold $5 half eagle Smithsonian Institution 150th ...1996-W gold $5 half eagle Smithsonian Institution 150th ... 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,190 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W gold $5 half eagle Smithsonian Institution 150th ...1996-W gold $5 half eagle Smithsonian Institution 150th ... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1997-W gold $5 half eagle Franklin Delano Roosevelt1997-W gold $5 half eagle Franklin Delano Roosevelt 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,190 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W gold $5 half eagle Franklin Delano Roosevelt1997-W gold $5 half eagle Franklin Delano Roosevelt -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1997-W gold $5 half eagle Franklin Delano Roosevelt1997-W gold $5 half eagle Franklin Delano Roosevelt 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,190 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W gold $5 half eagle Franklin Delano Roosevelt1997-W gold $5 half eagle Franklin Delano Roosevelt -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1997-W gold $5 half eagle Jackie Robinson1997-W gold $5 half eagle Jackie Robinson 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,190 2,030 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W gold $5 half eagle Jackie Robinson1997-W gold $5 half eagle Jackie Robinson -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1997-W gold $5 half eagle Jackie Robinson1997-W gold $5 half eagle Jackie Robinson 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,190 2,030 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W gold $5 half eagle Jackie Robinson1997-W gold $5 half eagle Jackie Robinson -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1999-W gold $5 half eagle George Washington1999-W gold $5 half eagle George Washington -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W gold $5 half eagle George Washington1999-W gold $5 half eagle George Washington -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
1999-W gold $5 half eagle George Washington1999-W gold $5 half eagle George Washington -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W gold $5 half eagle George Washington1999-W gold $5 half eagle George Washington -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2001-W gold $5 half eagle Capitol Visitor Center2001-W gold $5 half eagle Capitol Visitor Center -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W gold $5 half eagle Capitol Visitor Center2001-W gold $5 half eagle Capitol Visitor Center -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2001-W gold $5 half eagle Capitol Visitor Center2001-W gold $5 half eagle Capitol Visitor Center -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W gold $5 half eagle Capitol Visitor Center2001-W gold $5 half eagle Capitol Visitor Center -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2002-W gold $5 half eagle Salt Lake City Olympic Games2002-W gold $5 half eagle Salt Lake City Olympic Games -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W gold $5 half eagle Salt Lake City Olympic Games2002-W gold $5 half eagle Salt Lake City Olympic Games -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2002-W gold $5 half eagle Salt Lake City Olympic Games2002-W gold $5 half eagle Salt Lake City Olympic Games -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W gold $5 half eagle Salt Lake City Olympic Games2002-W gold $5 half eagle Salt Lake City Olympic Games -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2006-S gold $5 half eagle San Francisco Old Mint2006-S gold $5 half eagle San Francisco Old Mint -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-S gold $5 half eagle San Francisco Old Mint2006-S gold $5 half eagle San Francisco Old Mint -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2006-S gold $5 half eagle San Francisco Old Mint2006-S gold $5 half eagle San Francisco Old Mint -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-S gold $5 half eagle San Francisco Old Mint2006-S gold $5 half eagle San Francisco Old Mint -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2007-W gold $5 half eagle Jamestown (Va.) Quadricentenni...2007-W gold $5 half eagle Jamestown (Va.) Quadricentenni... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W gold $5 half eagle Jamestown (Va.) Quadricentenni...2007-W gold $5 half eagle Jamestown (Va.) Quadricentenni... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2007-W gold $5 half eagle Jamestown (Va.) Quadricentenni...2007-W gold $5 half eagle Jamestown (Va.) Quadricentenni... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W gold $5 half eagle Jamestown (Va.) Quadricentenni...2007-W gold $5 half eagle Jamestown (Va.) Quadricentenni... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2008-W gold $5 half eagle Bald Eagle2008-W gold $5 half eagle Bald Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W gold $5 half eagle Bald Eagle2008-W gold $5 half eagle Bald Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2008-W gold $5 half eagle Bald Eagle2008-W gold $5 half eagle Bald Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W gold $5 half eagle Bald Eagle2008-W gold $5 half eagle Bald Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2011-P gold $5 half eagle United States Army2011-P gold $5 half eagle United States Army -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 800 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W gold $5 half eagle United States Army2011-W gold $5 half eagle United States Army -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2011-W gold $5 half eagle Medal of Honor2011-W gold $5 half eagle Medal of Honor -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2011-P gold $5 half eagle Medal of Honor2011-P gold $5 half eagle Medal of Honor -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W gold $5 half eagle Star-Spangled Banner2012-W gold $5 half eagle Star-Spangled Banner -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W gold $5 half eagle Star-Spangled Banner2012-W gold $5 half eagle Star-Spangled Banner -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 800
2012-W gold $5 half eagle Star-Spangled Banner2012-W gold $5 half eagle Star-Spangled Banner -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W gold $5 half eagle Star-Spangled Banner2012-W gold $5 half eagle Star-Spangled Banner -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 800
2013-P gold $5 half eagle 5-Star Generals2013-P gold $5 half eagle 5-Star Generals -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 725 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W gold $5 half eagle 5-Star Generals2013-W gold $5 half eagle 5-Star Generals -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2013-P gold $5 half eagle 5-Star Generals2013-P gold $5 half eagle 5-Star Generals -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 725 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W gold $5 half eagle 5-Star Generals2013-W gold $5 half eagle 5-Star Generals -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2014-W gold $5 half eagle Baseball Hall of Fame2014-W gold $5 half eagle Baseball Hall of Fame -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W gold $5 half eagle Baseball Hall of Fame2014-W gold $5 half eagle Baseball Hall of Fame -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2014-W gold $5 half eagle Baseball Hall of Fame2014-W gold $5 half eagle Baseball Hall of Fame -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- 650 650 700 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W gold $5 half eagle Baseball Hall of Fame2014-W gold $5 half eagle Baseball Hall of Fame -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2015-W gold $5 half eagle U.S. Marshals Service2015-W gold $5 half eagle U.S. Marshals Service -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 525 -.- -.- 525 525 550 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W gold $5 half eagle U.S. Marshals Service2015-W gold $5 half eagle U.S. Marshals Service -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2015-W gold $5 half eagle U.S. Marshals Service2015-W gold $5 half eagle U.S. Marshals Service -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 525 -.- -.- 525 525 550 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W gold $5 half eagle U.S. Marshals Service2015-W gold $5 half eagle U.S. Marshals Service -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2016-W gold $5 half eagle Mark Twain2016-W gold $5 half eagle Mark Twain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2016-W gold $5 half eagle Mark Twain2016-W gold $5 half eagle Mark Twain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 525 -.- -.- 525 525 575 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W gold $5 half eagle Mark Twain2016-W gold $5 half eagle Mark Twain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2016-W gold $5 half eagle Mark Twain2016-W gold $5 half eagle Mark Twain -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 525 -.- -.- 525 525 575 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W gold $5 half eagle National Park Service2016-W gold $5 half eagle National Park Service -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 525 -.- -.- 525 525 585 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W gold $5 half eagle National Park Service2016-W gold $5 half eagle National Park Service -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2016-W gold $5 half eagle National Park Service2016-W gold $5 half eagle National Park Service -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 525 -.- -.- 525 525 585 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W gold $5 half eagle National Park Service2016-W gold $5 half eagle National Park Service -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2017-W gold $5 half eagle Boys Town2017-W gold $5 half eagle Boys Town -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 525 -.- -.- 525 525 585 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W gold $5 half eagle Boys Town2017-W gold $5 half eagle Boys Town -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 900
2017-W gold $5 half eagle Boys Town2017-W gold $5 half eagle Boys Town -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 525 -.- -.- 525 525 585 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W gold $5 half eagle Boys Town2017-W gold $5 half eagle Boys Town -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 900
2018-W gold $5 half eagle Breast Cancer Awareness2018-W gold $5 half eagle Breast Cancer Awareness -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 550 -.- -.- 550 575 650 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-W gold $5 half eagle Breast Cancer Awareness2018-W gold $5 half eagle Breast Cancer Awareness -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2018-W gold $5 half eagle Breast Cancer Awareness2018-W gold $5 half eagle Breast Cancer Awareness -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 550 -.- -.- 550 575 650 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-W gold $5 half eagle Breast Cancer Awareness2018-W gold $5 half eagle Breast Cancer Awareness -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2019-W gold $5 half eagle Apollo 112019-W gold $5 half eagle Apollo 11 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 525 -.- -.- 525 525 550 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W gold $5 half eagle Apollo 112019-W gold $5 half eagle Apollo 11 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2019-W gold $5 half eagle Apollo 112019-W gold $5 half eagle Apollo 11 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 525 -.- -.- 525 525 550 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W gold $5 half eagle Apollo 112019-W gold $5 half eagle Apollo 11 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2019-W gold $5 half eagle American Legion2019-W gold $5 half eagle American Legion -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2019-W gold $5 half eagle American Legion2019-W gold $5 half eagle American Legion -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 850 -.- -.- 850 850 900 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W gold $5 half eagle American Legion2019-W gold $5 half eagle American Legion -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 750
2019-W gold $5 half eagle American Legion2019-W gold $5 half eagle American Legion -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 850 -.- -.- 850 850 900 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W gold $5 half eagle Basketball Hall of Fame2020-W gold $5 half eagle Basketball Hall of Fame -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 700 750
2020-W gold $5 half eagle Basketball Hall of Fame2020-W gold $5 half eagle Basketball Hall of Fame -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 675 -.- -.- 675 675 775 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W gold $5 half eagle Basketball Hall of Fame2020-W gold $5 half eagle Basketball Hall of Fame -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 700 750
2020-W gold $5 half eagle Basketball Hall of Fame2020-W gold $5 half eagle Basketball Hall of Fame -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 675 -.- -.- 675 675 775 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W gold $5 half eagle National Law Enforcement2021-W gold $5 half eagle National Law Enforcement -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 675 700 750 800
2021-W gold $5 half eagle National Law Enforcement2021-W gold $5 half eagle National Law Enforcement -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 660 -.- -.- 660 695 725 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W gold $5 half eagle National Law Enforcement2021-W gold $5 half eagle National Law Enforcement -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 675 700 750 800
2021-W gold $5 half eagle National Law Enforcement2021-W gold $5 half eagle National Law Enforcement -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 660 -.- -.- 660 695 725 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W gold $5 half eagle Negro Leagues Baseball2022-W gold $5 half eagle Negro Leagues Baseball -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 675 -.- -.- 675 750 800 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W gold $5 half eagle Negro Leagues Baseball2022-W gold $5 half eagle Negro Leagues Baseball -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 725 750 800 975
2022-W gold $5 half eagle Negro Leagues Baseball2022-W gold $5 half eagle Negro Leagues Baseball -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 675 -.- -.- 675 750 800 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W gold $5 half eagle Negro Leagues Baseball2022-W gold $5 half eagle Negro Leagues Baseball -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 725 750 800 975
2022-W gold $5 half eagle National Purple Heart Hall of ...2022-W gold $5 half eagle National Purple Heart Hall of ... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 675 -.- -.- 675 675 750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W gold $5 half eagle National Purple Heart Hall of ...2022-W gold $5 half eagle National Purple Heart Hall of ... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 750 800
2022-W gold $5 half eagle National Purple Heart Hall of ...2022-W gold $5 half eagle National Purple Heart Hall of ... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 675 -.- -.- 675 675 750 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W gold $5 half eagle National Purple Heart Hall of ...2022-W gold $5 half eagle National Purple Heart Hall of ... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 750 800
 
American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1986 (W) Gold $51986 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 480 800 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987 (W) Gold $51987 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 500 800 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988 (W) Gold $51988 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 545 740 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-P Gold $51988-P Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 500
1989 (W) Gold $51989 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 502 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-P Gold $51989-P Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 461 498
1990 (W) Gold $51990 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 502 1,950 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-P Gold $51990-P Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 454 505
1991 (W) Gold $51991 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 502 760 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-P Gold $51991-P Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 450 490
1992 (W) Gold $51992 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 502 950 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-P Gold $51992-P Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 454 509
1993 (W) Gold $51993 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 467 790 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Gold $51993-P Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 462 505
1994 (W) Gold $51994 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 467 925 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-W Gold $51994-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 454 499
1995 (W) Gold $51995 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 470 760 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Gold $51995-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 495
1996 (W) Gold $51996 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 470 535 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Gold $51996-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 520
1997 (S or W) Gold $51997 (S or W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 520 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W Gold $51997-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 520
1998 (S or W) Gold $51998 (S or W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 525 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Gold $51998-W Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 451 520
1999 (S or W) Gold $51999 (S or W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 525 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Gold $51999-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 440 545
2000 (S or W) Gold $52000 (S or W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 470 525 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Gold $52000-W Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 375 425
2001 (W) Gold $52001 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 475 530 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W Gold $52001-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 531
2002 (W) Gold $52002 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 465 512 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Gold $52002-W Gold $5 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,430 350 375 451 512
2003 (W) Gold $52003 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 501 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Gold $52003-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 501
2004 (W) Gold $52004 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 520 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Gold $52004-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 501
2005 (W) Gold $52005 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 451 475 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Gold $52005-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 520
2006 (W) Gold $52006 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 465 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $52006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 439 500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Gold $52006-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 525
2007 (W) Gold $52007 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 460 499 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $52007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 425 495 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Proof Gold $52007-W Proof Gold $5 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 350 350 451 495
2008 (W) Gold $52008 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 495 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $52008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 430 755 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Gold $52008-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 495
2009 (W) Gold $52009 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010 (W) Gold $52010 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-W Proof Gold $52010-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 495
2011 (W) Gold $52011 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Proof Gold $52011-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 495
2012 (W) Gold $52012 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W Proof Gold $52012-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 495
2013 (W) Gold $52013 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 451 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Proof Gold $52013-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 490
2014 (W) Gold $52014 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Proof Gold $52014-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 484
2015 (W) Gold $52015 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 510 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Proof Gold $52015-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 485
2016 (W) Gold $52016 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 465 502 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Proof Gold $52016-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 454 484
2017 (W) Gold $52017 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 497 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Gold $52017-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 484
2018 (W) Gold $52018 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 495 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-W Proof Gold $52018-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 484
2019 (W) Gold $52019 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W Proof Gold $52019-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 389 434
2020 (W) Gold $52020 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 495 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Gold $52020-W Proof Gold $5 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 350 375 399 434
2021 (W) Gold $52021 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 467 495 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $52021 (W) Type 2 Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 471 504 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Gold $52021-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 442 499
2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $52021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 434 489
2022 (W) Gold $52022 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 467 485 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Gold $52022-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 455 538
2023 (W) Gold $52023 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 470 499 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Gold $52023-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 460 490
2024 (W) Gold $52024 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 470 500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-W Proof Gold $52024-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 451 490
 
American Buffalo
  MS-69 MS-70 PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-69 MS-70 PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $52008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5 585 825 -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Gold $52008-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- 750 975
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1795 $5 BD-1, R. 1795 $5 BD-1, R. AU-50 43,200.00 Heritage Auctions 3964 CSN
1795 $5 Large Eagle -- Plugged -- NGC Details. 1795 $5 Large Eagle -- Plugged -- NGC Details. AU-50 15,275.00 Heritage Auctions 6580 NGC Details
1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 4987 PCGS Genuine
1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Tooled, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Tooled, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 35,250.00 Heritage Auctions 5409 ANACS
1797 $5 Small Eagle, 16 Stars -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1797 $5 Small Eagle, 16 Stars -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 5411 ANACS
1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T 1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T AU-50 12,339.85 Heritage Auctions 3965 NGC
1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details. 1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details. EF-40 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 6292 CSN
1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC. 1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC. AU-55 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 5719 NGC
1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS. 1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS. MS-63 70,500.00 Heritage Auctions 5413 PCGS
1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving 1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving MS-60 4,112.50 Heritage Auctions 6586 CSN
1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 6,756.25 Heritage Auctions 3967 CSN
1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,447.30 Heritage Auctions 3834 NGC Details
1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. 1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 5682 NGC Details
1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. EF-40 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 4990 NGC Details
1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving 1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 3950 NGC Details
1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i 1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i MS-62 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 3349 NGC
1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS. 1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 8,812.50 Heritage Auctions 4816 PCGS
1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 3,671.88 Heritage Auctions 5156 CSN
1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. 1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 5688 NGC Details
1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS. 1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS. AU-58 8,700.00 Heritage Auctions 27427 PCGS
1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS. 1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS. AU-50 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 6597 CSN
1807 $5 Bust Left -- Cleaned, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/227). PCGS 1807 $5 Bust Left -- Cleaned, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/227). PCGS AU-50 3,583.75 Heritage Auctions 22340 Details NGC
1807 $5 Bust Left -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1807 $5 Bust Left -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 4424 PCGS Genuine
1808 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1808 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 3951 NGC Details
1808 $5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1808 $5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 6603 NGC Details
1809/8 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1809/8 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 6305 NGC Details
1809/8 $5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1809/8 $5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF-20 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 8887 Genuine PCGS
1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,056.18 Heritage Auctions 5684 NGC Details
1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. 1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 6606 NGC Details
1811 $5 Small 5 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1811 $5 Small 5 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 5736 PCGS Genuine
1811 $5 Small 5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. 1811 $5 Small 5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 4569 PCGS Genuine
1812 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1812 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 6,168.75 Heritage Auctions 3355 Genuine PCGS
1812 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1812 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,700.00 Heritage Auctions 6310 NGC Details
1813 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1813 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. MS-60 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 3409 ANACS
1813 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1813 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,200.00 Heritage Auctions 22174 Details NGC
1814/3 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1814/3 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 6313 CSN
1814/3 $5 AU55 NGC. 1814/3 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 6766 NGC
1818 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1818 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 15,862.50 Heritage Auctions 6767 PCGS
1818 $5 MS62 NGC. 1818 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 3283 NGC
1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC. 1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC. AU-55 67,562.50 Heritage Auctions 5425 NGC
1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins 1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins AU-50 38,187.50 Heritage Auctions 5648 CSN
1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. MS-60 19,975.00 Heritage Auctions 6616 CSN
1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-5, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A truly large mintage of 263,806 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1820, with nine die varieties known for the date. All var 1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-5, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A truly large mintage of 263,806 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1820, with nine die varieties known for the date. All var MS-60 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 3411 NGC Details
1821 $5 AU55 NGC. 1821 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 141,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5427 NGC
1821 $5 AU55 NGC. BD-2, R.8. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only two die varieties are known for the 1821 half eagles, with an estimated combined 1821 $5 AU55 NGC. BD-2, R.8. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only two die varieties are known for the 1821 half eagles, with an estimated combined AU-55 141,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5727 NGC
1823 $5 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only 14,485 half eagles were struck in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to strike six different half e 1823 $5 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only 14,485 half eagles were struck in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to strike six different half e AU-55 21,150.00 Heritage Auctions 5428 PCGS
1823 $5 MS62 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. A small mintage of 14,485 Capped Bust Left half eagles was produced in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but it was the fifth us 1823 $5 MS62 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. A small mintage of 14,485 Capped Bust Left half eagles was produced in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but it was the fifth us MS-62 35,250.00 Heritage Auctions 5729 PCGS
1824 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1824 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 29,490.15 Heritage Auctions 5730 NGC Details
1825/1 $5 -- Reverse Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1825/1 $5 -- Reverse Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 7,343.75 Heritage Auctions 6316 CSN
1827 $5 MS63 PCGS. 1827 $5 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 108,687.50 Heritage Auctions 5732 PCGS
1827 $5 MS64 PCGS. BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. The 1827 Capped Bust Left half eagle claims a mintage of 24,913 pieces, with just a single variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to stri 1827 $5 MS64 PCGS. BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. The 1827 Capped Bust Left half eagle claims a mintage of 24,913 pieces, with just a single variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to stri MS-64 141,000.00 Heritage Auctions 5433 PCGS
1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details. AU-50 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 5434 NGC Details
1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known 1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known MS-64 499,375.00 Heritage Auctions 4517 PCGS
1830 $5 -- Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1830 Capped Head Left half eagle was produced in large numbers, but only two die varieties are known for the date. This coin represents the BD- 1830 $5 -- Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1830 Capped Head Left half eagle was produced in large numbers, but only two die varieties are known for the date. This coin represents the BD- AU-50 12,925.00 Heritage Auctions 5733 CSN
1830 $5 AU58 NGC. Large D, BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. A substantial mintage of 126,351 Capped Head half eagles was accomplished in 1830, using a combination of one obverse and two reverse dies to complete the entire production run. After 1830 $5 AU58 NGC. Large D, BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. A substantial mintage of 126,351 Capped Head half eagles was accomplished in 1830, using a combination of one obverse and two reverse dies to complete the entire production run. After AU-58 41,125.00 Heritage Auctions 4995 NGC
1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS. 1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS. VF-20 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 5255 ANACS
1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS. 1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS. AU-55 58,750.00 Heritage Auctions 5736 PCGS
1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 29,375.00 Heritage Auctions 5737 NGC Details
1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents 1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents AU-50 22,325.00 Heritage Auctions 5438 NGC Details
1834 $5 -- Cleaning -- Plain 4 PCGS Genuine. 1834 $5 -- Cleaning -- Plain 4 PCGS Genuine. EF-40 423.00 Heritage Auctions 27922 Genuine PCGS
1834 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details. 1834 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details. EF-40 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 4584 CSN
1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 23779 Details NGC
1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (53/421). PCGS 1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (53/421). PCGS AU-50 705.00 Heritage Auctions 10918 PCGS Genuine
1836 $5 -- Obv Scratched --NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (82/907). PCGS 1836 $5 -- Obv Scratched --NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (82/907). PCGS EF-40 458.25 Heritage Auctions 21455 Details NGC
1836 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1836 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 528.00 Heritage Auctions 20333 Genuine PCGS
1837 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1837 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 458.25 Heritage Auctions 25540 Genuine PCGS
1837 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (45/347). PCGS 1837 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (45/347). PCGS EF-40 470.00 Heritage Auctions 9557 ANACS
1838 $5 -- Altered Surfaces, Rim Damaged -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (50/418). PCGS 1838 $5 -- Altered Surfaces, Rim Damaged -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (50/418). PCGS AU-50 646.25 Heritage Auctions 9540 CSN
1838 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1838 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 660.00 Heritage Auctions 27936 ANACS
1839 $5 -- Altered Surface. 1839 $5 -- Altered Surface. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8487 Genuine PCGS
1839 $5 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. 1839 $5 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. VF-20 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25857 ANACS
1840 $5 -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1840 $5 -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 22066 Genuine PCGS
1840 $5 AU55 NGC. 1840 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 25337 NGC
1841 $5 AU50 NGC. 1841 $5 AU50 NGC. AU-50 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 5699 NGC
1841 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1841 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 1,821.25 Heritage Auctions 4612 PCGS
1842 $5 Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1842 $5 Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 6184 NGC Details
1842 $5 Large Letters -- Saltwater Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/28). PCGS 1842 $5 Large Letters -- Saltwater Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/28). PCGS AU-50 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 10074 NGC Details
1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27794 Details NGC
1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25406 Genuine PCGS
1844 $5 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (25/210). PCGS 1844 $5 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (25/210). PCGS AU-50 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8619 NGC Details
1844 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 22133 Details NGC
1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 27785 Genuine PCGS
1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (25/250). PCGS 1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (25/250). PCGS AU-50 446.50 Heritage Auctions 23925 Genuine PCGS
1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/44). PCGS 1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/44). PCGS MS-60 558.13 Heritage Auctions 10932 ANACS
1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (33/276). PCGS 1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (33/276). PCGS EF-45 381.88 Heritage Auctions 9548 ANACS
1847 $5 -- Altered Surface. 1847 $5 -- Altered Surface. AU-50 456.00 Heritage Auctions 21881 Genuine PCGS
1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 348.00 Heritage Auctions 28399 Details NGC
1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 28398 Details NGC
1848 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1848 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 600.00 Heritage Auctions 7788 Genuine PCGS
1848 $5 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1848 $5 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 372.00 Heritage Auctions 22345 Genuine PCGS
1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 21607 Details NGC
1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 384.00 Heritage Auctions 21319 Genuine PCGS
1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 25824 Details NGC
1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25591 Details NGC
1851 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/289). PCGS 1851 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/289). PCGS AU-50 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8955 NGC Details
1851 $5 -- Obverse Damaged -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/343). PCGS 1851 $5 -- Obverse Damaged -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/343). PCGS VF-20 305.50 Heritage Auctions 9556 CSN
1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 630.00 Heritage Auctions 23783 Details NGC
1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 468.00 Heritage Auctions 23764 Details NGC
1853 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1853 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7791 Genuine PCGS
1853 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/454). PCGS 1853 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/454). PCGS VF-20 334.88 Heritage Auctions 21824 CSN
1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 23681 Details NGC
1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 23784 Details NGC
1855 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (28/185). PCGS 1855 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (28/185). PCGS AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 27370 Details NGC
1855 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1855 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 45815 Details NGC
1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 7990 Details NGC
1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 364.80 Heritage Auctions 21321 Genuine PCGS
1857 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 28307 NGC Details
1857 $5 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (7/250). PCGS 1857 $5 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (7/250). PCGS EF-40 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8581 ANACS
1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/51). PCGS 1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/51). PCGS AU-50 558.13 Heritage Auctions 10950 NGC Details
1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 21978 Genuine PCGS
1859 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1859 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. MS-60 851.88 Heritage Auctions 6693 NGC Details
1859 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 8282 Details NGC
1860 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 432.00 Heritage Auctions 22160 Details NGC
1860 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1860 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 706.18 Heritage Auctions 23768 PCGS Genuine
1861 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 480.00 Heritage Auctions 26235 Genuine PCGS
1861 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 24316 Details NGC
1862 $5 AU50 NGC. 1862 $5 AU50 NGC. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 6806 NGC
1862 $5 AU55 NGC. 1862 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3311 NGC
1863 $5 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. With a mintage of only 2,442 pieces the 1863 half eagle is elusive in all grades. PCGS estimates only 30 to 40 pieces are known overall, suggesting that the certified 1863 $5 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. With a mintage of only 2,442 pieces the 1863 half eagle is elusive in all grades. PCGS estimates only 30 to 40 pieces are known overall, suggesting that the certified AU-50 5,280.00 Heritage Auctions 3557 Genuine PCGS
1863 $5 AU55 NGC. 1863 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 19,975.00 Heritage Auctions 3965 NGC
1864 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1864 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 5039 CSN
1864 $5 -- Planchet Flaw, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 $5 -- Planchet Flaw, Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,645.00 Heritage Auctions 5298 NGC Details
1865 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1865 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 6444 ANACS
1865 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1865 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 5188 NGC Details
1866 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1866 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 5040 CSN
1866 $5 -- Plugged -- NGC Details. 1866 $5 -- Plugged -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 7997 Details NGC
1867 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,220.40 Heritage Auctions 3780 Details NGC
1867 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/27). PCGS 1867 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/27). PCGS AU-50 881.25 Heritage Auctions 8577 NGC Details
1868 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 45828 Details NGC
1868 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/55). PCGS 1868 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/55). PCGS EF-40 851.88 Heritage Auctions 8616 NGC Details
1869 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/33). PCGS 1869 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/33). PCGS EF-40 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 8362 NGC Details
1869 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1869 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 8,700.00 Heritage Auctions 4016 PCGS
1870 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1870 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5044 ANACS
1870 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/39). PCGS 1870 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/39). PCGS EF-40 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8585 CSN
1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 1,187.93 Heritage Auctions 6457 CSN
1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 45831 Details NGC
1872 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1872 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 4469 PCGS Genuine
1872 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5302 NGC Details
1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (19/258). PCGS 1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (19/258). PCGS AU-50 411.25 Heritage Auctions 9569 ANACS
1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 NGC. 1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 NGC. AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 21563 NGC
1874 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1874 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7654 Details NGC
1874 $5 AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (5/32). PCGS 1874 $5 AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (5/32). PCGS AU-50 2,056.25 Heritage Auctions 24124 NGC
1875-CC $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1875-CC $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 5,040.00 Heritage Auctions 7320 Details NGC
1875-CC $5 -- Holed -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/53). PCGS 1875-CC $5 -- Holed -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/53). PCGS EF-40 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8680 NGC Details
1876 $5 AU55 NGC. 1876 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 5518 NGC
1876 $5 AU55 NGC. 1876 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 6,756.25 Heritage Auctions 4123 NGC
1877 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 6740 PCGS Genuine
1877 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. The rare date 1877 has a business mintage of only 1,132 pieces. The PCGS 1877 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. The rare date 1877 has a business mintage of only 1,132 pieces. The PCGS AU-50 1,468.75 Heritage Auctions 6179 PCGS Genuine
1878 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1878 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 24317 Genuine PCGS
1878 $5 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1878 $5 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 22163 Details NGC
1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (60/559). PCGS 1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (60/559). PCGS AU-55 387.75 Heritage Auctions 28510 NGC
1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (62/557). PCGS 1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (62/557). PCGS AU-55 381.88 Heritage Auctions 10968 NGC
1880 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (173/1903). PCGS 1880 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (173/1903). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 27424 Details NGC
1880 $5 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1880 $5 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27755 Genuine PCGS
(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. (2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 27569 PCGS
(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. (2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 27570 PCGS
(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 27573 NGC
(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 736.73 Heritage Auctions 27572 NGC
1883 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/450). PCGS 1883 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/450). PCGS EF-40 329.00 Heritage Auctions 10987 CSN
1883 $5 AU55 PCGS. 1883 $5 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 326.40 Heritage Auctions 22170 PCGS
1884 $5 AU58 ANACS. 1884 $5 AU58 ANACS. AU-58 376.00 Heritage Auctions 27574 ANACS
1884 $5 AU58 NGC. 1884 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 360.00 Heritage Auctions 24291 NGC
1885 $5 AU55 ANACS. 1885 $5 AU55 ANACS. AU-55 366.00 Heritage Auctions 24293 ANACS
1885 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (27/1225). PCGS 1885 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (27/1225). PCGS AU-55 367.78 Heritage Auctions 10993 NGC
1886 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (35/599). PCGS 1886 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (35/599). PCGS AU-55 367.78 Heritage Auctions 10996 NGC
1886 $5 AU58 NGC. 1886 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 360.00 Heritage Auctions 24296 NGC
1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. 1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 350.15 Heritage Auctions 22447 NGC
1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (215/2914). PCGS 1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (215/2914). PCGS AU-58 363.08 Heritage Auctions 8969 NGC
1888 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1888 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 399.50 Heritage Auctions 21550 PCGS
1888 $5 AU55 PCGS. 1888 $5 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 399.50 Heritage Auctions 22237 PCGS
1889 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1889 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 28415 Details NGC
1889 $5 -- Ex-Jewelry, Damaged, Polished -- ANACS. 1889 $5 -- Ex-Jewelry, Damaged, Polished -- ANACS. EF-40 384.00 Heritage Auctions 27206 ANACS
1890 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1890 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 480.00 Heritage Auctions 27500 Details NGC
1890 $5 AU50 NGC. 1890 $5 AU50 NGC. AU-50 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 8277 NGC
1891 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1891 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. MS-60 348.00 Heritage Auctions 24318 Genuine PCGS
1891 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (35/248). PCGS 1891 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (35/248). PCGS MS-60 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8860 NGC Details
1892 $5 -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/1986). PCGS 1892 $5 -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/1986). PCGS AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 21657 Details NGC
1892 $5 AU58 NGC. 1892 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 384.00 Heritage Auctions 26211 NGC
1893 $5 -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (284/6447). PCGS 1893 $5 -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (284/6447). PCGS MS-60 423.00 Heritage Auctions 22275 Details NGC
1893 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1893 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 350.15 Heritage Auctions 24534 NGC Details
1894 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1894 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 340.75 Heritage Auctions 30496 NGC Details
1894 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (130/2836). PCGS 1894 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (130/2836). PCGS MS-60 470.00 Heritage Auctions 20582 Details NGC
1895 $5 AU55 PCGS Secure. 1895 $5 AU55 PCGS Secure. AU-55 384.00 Heritage Auctions 29916 PCGS
1895 $5 AU58 NGC. 1895 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 364.25 Heritage Auctions 22455 NGC
1895 $5 AU58 NGC. 1895 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 350.15 Heritage Auctions 21590 NGC
1896 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/460). PCGS 1896 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/460). PCGS AU-55 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8638 NGC
1896 $5 AU58 PCGS. PCGS 1896 $5 AU58 PCGS. PCGS AU-58 397.15 Heritage Auctions 11025 PCGS
1897 $5 AU55 PCGS. Gold CAC. PCGS 1897 $5 AU55 PCGS. Gold CAC. PCGS AU-55 528.75 Heritage Auctions 11027 PCGS
1897 $5 AU58 ANACS. 1897 $5 AU58 ANACS. AU-58 360.00 Heritage Auctions 24312 ANACS
1898 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/2064). PCGS 1898 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/2064). PCGS MS-60 446.50 Heritage Auctions 20903 Details NGC
1898 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/1992). PCGS 1898 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/1992). PCGS MS-60 381.88 Heritage Auctions 9573 NGC Details
1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (218/12049). PCGS 1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (218/12049). PCGS MS-60 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8978 PCGS Genuine
1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (219/11516). PCGS 1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (219/11516). PCGS MS-60 440.63 Heritage Auctions 8933 PCGS Genuine
(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 940.00 Heritage Auctions 21604 NGC
(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 920.03 Heritage Auctions 21605 NGC
(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 28330 NGC
(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 28331 NGC
1902 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (27/1250). PCGS 1902 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (27/1250). PCGS MS-60 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8943 NGC Details
1902 $5 AU58 NGC. 1902 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 352.50 Heritage Auctions 21613 NGC
1903 $5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/1581). PCGS 1903 $5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/1581). PCGS MS-60 381.88 Heritage Auctions 20278 Details NGC
1903 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1903 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 21752 PCGS
1904 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/3773). PCGS 1904 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/3773). PCGS AU-50 364.25 Heritage Auctions 22440 NGC Details
1904 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (80/3393). PCGS 1904 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (80/3393). PCGS MS-60 481.75 Heritage Auctions 21383 Details NGC
1905 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/2444). PCGS 1905 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/2444). PCGS MS-60 284.35 Heritage Auctions 8873 NGC Details
1905 $5 AU58 NGC. 1905 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 336.00 Heritage Auctions 26214 NGC
1906 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1906 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 399.50 Heritage Auctions 25256 PCGS Genuine
1906 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (20/2607). PCGS 1906 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (20/2607). PCGS AU-55 352.50 Heritage Auctions 9531 ANACS
1907 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1907 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 22083 Genuine PCGS
1907 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1907 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 340.75 Heritage Auctions 22488 NGC Details
(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 28339 NGC
(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC. (2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC. MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 28340 NGC
(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC, And A 1915 $5 AU58 NGC. (2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC, And A 1915 $5 AU58 NGC. MS-62 528.75 Heritage Auctions 21653 NGC
(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 24580 NGC
(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 23710 NGC
1910 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1910 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25788 Genuine PCGS
1910 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1910 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 27603 Details NGC
1911 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1911 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 504.00 Heritage Auctions 21734 Genuine PCGS
1911 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1911 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 384.00 Heritage Auctions 24005 Details NGC
1912 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1912 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 564.00 Heritage Auctions 25613 Details NGC
1912 $5 -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. 1912 $5 -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 600.00 Heritage Auctions 23779 Genuine PCGS
1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 372.00 Heritage Auctions 24007 Details NGC
1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 27742 Details NGC
1914 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (462/2111). PCGS 1914 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (462/2111). PCGS AU-58 367.78 Heritage Auctions 9561 ANACS
1914 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/2713). PCGS 1914 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/2713). PCGS AU-50 386.58 Heritage Auctions 9030 NGC Details
1915 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1915 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 22097 Genuine PCGS
1915 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1915 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 22536 NGC Details
1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 25704 Details NGC
1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 23964 Details NGC
1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 23965 Details NGC
1929 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1929 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 14,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3773 Genuine PCGS
1929 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1929 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 18,000.00 Heritage Auctions 4472 Genuine PCGS
1986 Statue of Liberty Commemorative Set NGC. 1986 Statue of Liberty Commemorative Set NGC. MS-69 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 8228 NGC
1986 Three Piece Liberty Coin Set PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. 1986 Three Piece Liberty Coin Set PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. MS-69 352.50 Heritage Auctions 26046 Uncertified
1987-W G$5 Constitution Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1987-W G$5 Constitution Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 366.60 Heritage Auctions 17029 PCGS
1987-W G$5 Constitution Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS 1987-W G$5 Constitution Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS MS-70 376.00 Heritage Auctions 17030 PCGS
1988-W G$5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1988-W G$5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 368.95 Heritage Auctions 17036 PCGS
1988-W G$5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS 1988-W G$5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 368.95 Heritage Auctions 17038 PCGS
(4)1989-W G$5 Congress Gold Five Dollar PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC. NGC Census: (2299). PCGS (4)1989-W G$5 Congress Gold Five Dollar PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC. NGC Census: (2299). PCGS MS-70 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 9217 NGC
1989-W G$5 Congress Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: U.S. Vault Collection. PCGS 1989-W G$5 Congress Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: U.S. Vault Collection. PCGS MS-69 376.00 Heritage Auctions 17043 PCGS
1991-W $5 M. 1991-W $5 M. MS-69 329.00 Heritage Auctions 25352 PCGS
1991-W $5 M. 1991-W $5 M. MS-69 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25762 PCGS
1992-W $5 Columbus Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS 1992-W $5 Columbus Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 379.53 Heritage Auctions 17058 PCGS
1992-W $5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS 1992-W $5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS MS-70 387.75 Heritage Auctions 17057 PCGS
1991-1995W G$5 World War II Gold Five Dollar MS69 NGC. Ex: U.S. Vault Collection L/M. NGC Census: (614/776). PCGS 1991-1995W G$5 World War II Gold Five Dollar MS69 NGC. Ex: U.S. Vault Collection L/M. NGC Census: (614/776). PCGS MS-69 352.50 Heritage Auctions 26425 NGC
1991-1995W G$5 World War II Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1991-1995W G$5 World War II Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 352.50 Heritage Auctions 23293 PCGS
1994-W G$5 World Cup Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1994-W G$5 World Cup Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 380.70 Heritage Auctions 17070 PCGS
1994-W G$5 World Cup Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: Signature of John M. Mercanti, 12th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint. PCGS 1994-W G$5 World Cup Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: Signature of John M. Mercanti, 12th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint. PCGS MS-69 376.00 Heritage Auctions 17072 PCGS
1995-W $5 Civil War Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1995-W $5 Civil War Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 387.75 Heritage Auctions 17093 PCGS
1995-W $5 Civil War Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS 1995-W $5 Civil War Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS MS-70 575.75 Heritage Auctions 17094 PCGS
1996-W $5 Cauldron Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. 1996-W $5 Cauldron Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. MS-69 313.20 Heritage Auctions 27991 PCGS
1996-W $5 Cauldron Gold Five Dollar PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. 1996-W $5 Cauldron Gold Five Dollar PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. MS-69 329.00 Heritage Auctions 22658 NGC
1997-W $5 F. 1997-W $5 F. MS-69 329.00 Heritage Auctions 25357 PCGS
1997-W $5 F. 1997-W $5 F. MS-69 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25766 PCGS
1999-W $5 Washington Gold Five Dollar MS69 NGC. 1999-W $5 Washington Gold Five Dollar MS69 NGC. MS-69 320.40 Heritage Auctions 24169 NGC
1999-W $5 Washington Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1999-W $5 Washington Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 340.75 Heritage Auctions 21472 PCGS
2001-W $5 Capitol Visitor Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: US Vault Collection. PCGS 2001-W $5 Capitol Visitor Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: US Vault Collection. PCGS MS-69 317.25 Heritage Auctions 10250 PCGS
2001-W $5 Capitol Visitor PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. NGC Census: (1158/675). PCGS 2001-W $5 Capitol Visitor PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. NGC Census: (1158/675). PCGS MS-69 352.50 Heritage Auctions 26955 NGC