|1795 $5 BD-1, R.
|1795 $5 BD-1, R.
|AU-50
|43,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3964
|CSN
|1795 $5 Large Eagle -- Plugged -- NGC Details.
|1795 $5 Large Eagle -- Plugged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|15,275.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6580
|NGC Details
|1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|15,862.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4987
|PCGS Genuine
|1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Tooled, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1796/5 $5 Small Eagle -- Tooled, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|35,250.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5409
|ANACS
|1797 $5 Small Eagle, 16 Stars -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1797 $5 Small Eagle, 16 Stars -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|38,187.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5411
|ANACS
|1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T
|1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8 AU50 NGC. BD-2, R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State d/b. The 1798 Capped Bust Right half eagle claims a mintage of 24,867 pieces, with eight Heraldic Eagle varieties known for the date and a single very rare Small Eagle variety. T
|AU-50
|12,339.85
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3965
|NGC
|1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details.
|1798 $5 Large Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse -- Mount Removed -- NCS Details.
|EF-40
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6292
|CSN
|1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC.
|1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|15,862.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5719
|NGC
|1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS.
|1799 $5 Large Stars Reverse MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|70,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5413
|PCGS
|1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving
|1800 $5 -- Damaged, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. Unc. BD-2, High R.3. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/c. The 1800 BD-2 is the earliest half eagle variety that is readily available, as the surviving
|MS-60
|4,112.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6586
|CSN
|1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1800 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|6,756.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3967
|CSN
|1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1802/1 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|5,447.30
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3834
|NGC Details
|1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details.
|1802/1 $5 -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|4,406.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5682
|NGC Details
|1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|3,525.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4990
|NGC Details
|1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving
|1803/2 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. BD-3, R.4. All 1803 half eagles are overdates, with a reported mintage of 33,506 pieces. The BD-3 is a scarce variety, with a surviving
|AU-50
|4,406.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3950
|NGC Details
|1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i
|1804 $5 MS62 NGC. CAC. BD-2, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State c/e. Mint records tell us that 30,475 Capped Bust Right half eagles were struck in 1804, split between seven different die varieties. This coin represents the BD-2 variety, with a Small 4 i
|MS-62
|17,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3349
|NGC
|1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS.
|1804 $5 Normal 8 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|8,812.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4816
|PCGS
|1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1805 $5 -- Mount Removed, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|3,671.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5156
|CSN
|1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details.
|1805 $5 -- Obverse Spot Removed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5688
|NGC Details
|1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS.
|1806 $5 Knob 6, 7x6 Stars, AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|8,700.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27427
|PCGS
|1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS.
|1806 $5 Pointed Top 6, 8x5 Stars -- Obverse Repaired -- NCS.
|AU-50
|5,581.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6597
|CSN
|1807 $5 Bust Left -- Cleaned, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/227). PCGS
|1807 $5 Bust Left -- Cleaned, Repaired -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/227). PCGS
|AU-50
|3,583.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22340
|Details NGC
|1807 $5 Bust Left -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|1807 $5 Bust Left -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|4,406.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4424
|PCGS Genuine
|1808 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1808 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|5,875.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3951
|NGC Details
|1808 $5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|1808 $5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|3,055.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6603
|NGC Details
|1809/8 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1809/8 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|3,055.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6305
|NGC Details
|1809/8 $5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1809/8 $5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|VF-20
|1,920.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8887
|Genuine PCGS
|1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|3,056.18
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5684
|NGC Details
|1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|1810 $5 Large Date, Large 5 -- Mount Removed -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6606
|NGC Details
|1811 $5 Small 5 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1811 $5 Small 5 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,525.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5736
|PCGS Genuine
|1811 $5 Small 5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1811 $5 Small 5 -- Mount Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,055.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4569
|PCGS Genuine
|1812 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1812 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|6,168.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3355
|Genuine PCGS
|1812 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1812 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|4,700.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6310
|NGC Details
|1813 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|1813 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3409
|ANACS
|1813 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1813 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|7,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22174
|Details NGC
|1814/3 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1814/3 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|5,581.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6313
|CSN
|1814/3 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1814/3 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|11,750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6766
|NGC
|1818 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|1818 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|15,862.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6767
|PCGS
|1818 $5 MS62 NGC.
|1818 $5 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|38,187.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3283
|NGC
|1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC.
|1819 $5 5D Over 50 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|67,562.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5425
|NGC
|1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins
|1819 $5 Normal Dies -- Plugged, Whizzed -- NCS Details. AU. BD-3, Unique. Walter Breen's series of monographs published in the 1960s as part of Hewitt's Numismatic Information Series provided a systematic description of die varieties for early gold coins
|AU-50
|38,187.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5648
|CSN
|1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|MS-60
|19,975.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6616
|CSN
|1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-5, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A truly large mintage of 263,806 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1820, with nine die varieties known for the date. All var
|1820 $5 Curl 2, Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. BD-5, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A truly large mintage of 263,806 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1820, with nine die varieties known for the date. All var
|MS-60
|11,750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3411
|NGC Details
|1821 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1821 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|141,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5427
|NGC
|1821 $5 AU55 NGC. BD-2, R.8. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only two die varieties are known for the 1821 half eagles, with an estimated combined
|1821 $5 AU55 NGC. BD-2, R.8. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only two die varieties are known for the 1821 half eagles, with an estimated combined
|AU-55
|141,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5727
|NGC
|1823 $5 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only 14,485 half eagles were struck in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to strike six different half e
|1823 $5 AU55 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. Only 14,485 half eagles were struck in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to strike six different half e
|AU-55
|21,150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5428
|PCGS
|1823 $5 MS62 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. A small mintage of 14,485 Capped Bust Left half eagles was produced in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but it was the fifth us
|1823 $5 MS62 PCGS. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/a. A small mintage of 14,485 Capped Bust Left half eagles was produced in 1823, with a single die variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but it was the fifth us
|MS-62
|35,250.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5729
|PCGS
|1824 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|1824 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|29,490.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5730
|NGC Details
|1825/1 $5 -- Reverse Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1825/1 $5 -- Reverse Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|7,343.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6316
|CSN
|1827 $5 MS63 PCGS.
|1827 $5 MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|108,687.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5732
|PCGS
|1827 $5 MS64 PCGS. BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. The 1827 Capped Bust Left half eagle claims a mintage of 24,913 pieces, with just a single variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to stri
|1827 $5 MS64 PCGS. BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. The 1827 Capped Bust Left half eagle claims a mintage of 24,913 pieces, with just a single variety known for the date. This was the only use of the obverse die, but the reverse was used to stri
|MS-64
|141,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5433
|PCGS
|1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1828 $5 -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|30,550.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5434
|NGC Details
|1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known
|1828 $5 MS64 PCGS. CAC. BD-4, High R.6. Taken as a whole, the Capped Bust Left half eagles of the 1820s are probably the rarest group of coins in the U.S. federal series. Famous ultra-rarities like the 1825/4 (two examples known) and the 1822 (three known
|MS-64
|499,375.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4517
|PCGS
|1830 $5 -- Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1830 Capped Head Left half eagle was produced in large numbers, but only two die varieties are known for the date. This coin represents the BD-
|1830 $5 -- Repaired, Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. The 1830 Capped Head Left half eagle was produced in large numbers, but only two die varieties are known for the date. This coin represents the BD-
|AU-50
|12,925.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5733
|CSN
|1830 $5 AU58 NGC. Large D, BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. A substantial mintage of 126,351 Capped Head half eagles was accomplished in 1830, using a combination of one obverse and two reverse dies to complete the entire production run. After
|1830 $5 AU58 NGC. Large D, BD-1, R.6. Bass-Dannreuther Die State a/b. A substantial mintage of 126,351 Capped Head half eagles was accomplished in 1830, using a combination of one obverse and two reverse dies to complete the entire production run. After
|AU-58
|41,125.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4995
|NGC
|1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS.
|1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars -- Ex-Jewelry, Altered Surfaces, Rims Filed -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|5,287.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5255
|ANACS
|1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS.
|1832 $5 Square Base 2, 13 Stars AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|58,750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5736
|PCGS
|1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1833 $5 Large Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|29,375.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5737
|NGC Details
|1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents
|1833 $5 Large Date -- Rim Filing -- NGC Details. AU. BD-1, High R.5. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/d. A substantial mintage of 193,630 Capped Head Left half eagles was accomplished in 1833, with three die varieties known for the date. This coin represents
|AU-50
|22,325.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5438
|NGC Details
|1834 $5 -- Cleaning -- Plain 4 PCGS Genuine.
|1834 $5 -- Cleaning -- Plain 4 PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27922
|Genuine PCGS
|1834 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details.
|1834 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS Details.
|EF-40
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4584
|CSN
|1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23779
|Details NGC
|1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (53/421). PCGS
|1835 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (53/421). PCGS
|AU-50
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10918
|PCGS Genuine
|1836 $5 -- Obv Scratched --NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (82/907). PCGS
|1836 $5 -- Obv Scratched --NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (82/907). PCGS
|EF-40
|458.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21455
|Details NGC
|1836 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1836 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20333
|Genuine PCGS
|1837 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1837 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|458.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25540
|Genuine PCGS
|1837 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (45/347). PCGS
|1837 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (45/347). PCGS
|EF-40
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9557
|ANACS
|1838 $5 -- Altered Surfaces, Rim Damaged -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (50/418). PCGS
|1838 $5 -- Altered Surfaces, Rim Damaged -- NCS. AU Details. NGC Census: (50/418). PCGS
|AU-50
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9540
|CSN
|1838 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1838 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27936
|ANACS
|1839 $5 -- Altered Surface.
|1839 $5 -- Altered Surface.
|EF-40
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8487
|Genuine PCGS
|1839 $5 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS.
|1839 $5 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25857
|ANACS
|1840 $5 -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1840 $5 -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22066
|Genuine PCGS
|1840 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1840 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25337
|NGC
|1841 $5 AU50 NGC.
|1841 $5 AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5699
|NGC
|1841 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|1841 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|1,821.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4612
|PCGS
|1842 $5 Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1842 $5 Large Letters -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6184
|NGC Details
|1842 $5 Large Letters -- Saltwater Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/28). PCGS
|1842 $5 Large Letters -- Saltwater Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/28). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10074
|NGC Details
|1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27794
|Details NGC
|1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1843 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25406
|Genuine PCGS
|1844 $5 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (25/210). PCGS
|1844 $5 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (25/210). PCGS
|AU-50
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8619
|NGC Details
|1844 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1844 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22133
|Details NGC
|1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27785
|Genuine PCGS
|1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (25/250). PCGS
|1845 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Secure Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (25/250). PCGS
|AU-50
|446.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23925
|Genuine PCGS
|1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/44). PCGS
|1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (5/44). PCGS
|MS-60
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10932
|ANACS
|1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (33/276). PCGS
|1846 $5 Large Date -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF45 Details. NGC Census: (33/276). PCGS
|EF-45
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9548
|ANACS
|1847 $5 -- Altered Surface.
|1847 $5 -- Altered Surface.
|AU-50
|456.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21881
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28398
|Details NGC
|1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1847 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|348.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28399
|Details NGC
|1848 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1848 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7788
|Genuine PCGS
|1848 $5 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|1848 $5 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22345
|Genuine PCGS
|1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21607
|Details NGC
|1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21319
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25824
|Details NGC
|1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1850 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25591
|Details NGC
|1851 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/289). PCGS
|1851 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/289). PCGS
|AU-50
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8955
|NGC Details
|1851 $5 -- Obverse Damaged -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/343). PCGS
|1851 $5 -- Obverse Damaged -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (0/343). PCGS
|VF-20
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9556
|CSN
|1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|630.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23783
|Details NGC
|1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1852 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|468.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23764
|Details NGC
|1853 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1853 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7791
|Genuine PCGS
|1853 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/454). PCGS
|1853 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. VF Details. NGC Census: (1/454). PCGS
|VF-20
|334.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21824
|CSN
|1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23681
|Details NGC
|1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1854 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23784
|Details NGC
|1855 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (28/185). PCGS
|1855 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (28/185). PCGS
|AU-50
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27370
|Details NGC
|1855 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1855 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45815
|Details NGC
|1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7990
|Details NGC
|1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1856 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|364.80
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21321
|Genuine PCGS
|1857 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1857 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28307
|NGC Details
|1857 $5 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (7/250). PCGS
|1857 $5 -- Reverse Rim Filed -- ANACS. AU Details, Net XF40. NGC Census: (7/250). PCGS
|EF-40
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8581
|ANACS
|1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/51). PCGS
|1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/51). PCGS
|AU-50
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10950
|NGC Details
|1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21978
|Genuine PCGS
|1859 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1859 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|851.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6693
|NGC Details
|1859 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1859 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8282
|Details NGC
|1860 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1860 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22160
|Details NGC
|1860 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1860 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|706.18
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23768
|PCGS Genuine
|1861 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1861 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26235
|Genuine PCGS
|1861 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1861 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24316
|Details NGC
|1862 $5 AU50 NGC.
|1862 $5 AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|7,637.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6806
|NGC
|1862 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1862 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|9,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3311
|NGC
|1863 $5 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. With a mintage of only 2,442 pieces the 1863 half eagle is elusive in all grades. PCGS estimates only 30 to 40 pieces are known overall, suggesting that the certified
|1863 $5 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. With a mintage of only 2,442 pieces the 1863 half eagle is elusive in all grades. PCGS estimates only 30 to 40 pieces are known overall, suggesting that the certified
|AU-50
|5,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3557
|Genuine PCGS
|1863 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1863 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|19,975.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3965
|NGC
|1864 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1864 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|3,290.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5039
|CSN
|1864 $5 -- Planchet Flaw, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1864 $5 -- Planchet Flaw, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,645.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5298
|NGC Details
|1865 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1865 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|4,406.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6444
|ANACS
|1865 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1865 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|4,993.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5188
|NGC Details
|1866 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1866 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|1,997.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5040
|CSN
|1866 $5 -- Plugged -- NGC Details.
|1866 $5 -- Plugged -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7997
|Details NGC
|1867 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1867 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,220.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3780
|Details NGC
|1867 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/27). PCGS
|1867 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/27). PCGS
|AU-50
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8577
|NGC Details
|1868 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1868 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45828
|Details NGC
|1868 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/55). PCGS
|1868 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/55). PCGS
|EF-40
|851.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8616
|NGC Details
|1869 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/33). PCGS
|1869 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/33). PCGS
|EF-40
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8362
|NGC Details
|1869 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|1869 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|8,700.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4016
|PCGS
|1870 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1870 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5044
|ANACS
|1870 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/39). PCGS
|1870 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/39). PCGS
|EF-40
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8585
|CSN
|1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|1,187.93
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6457
|CSN
|1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45831
|Details NGC
|1872 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1872 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,055.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4469
|PCGS Genuine
|1872 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1872 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5302
|NGC Details
|1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (19/258). PCGS
|1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (19/258). PCGS
|AU-50
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9569
|ANACS
|1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 NGC.
|1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21563
|NGC
|1874 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1874 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7654
|Details NGC
|1874 $5 AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (5/32). PCGS
|1874 $5 AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (5/32). PCGS
|AU-50
|2,056.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24124
|NGC
|1875-CC $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1875-CC $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|5,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7320
|Details NGC
|1875-CC $5 -- Holed -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/53). PCGS
|1875-CC $5 -- Holed -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/53). PCGS
|EF-40
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8680
|NGC Details
|1876 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1876 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|6,462.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5518
|NGC
|1876 $5 AU55 NGC.
|1876 $5 AU55 NGC.
|AU-55
|6,756.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4123
|NGC
|1877 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1877 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6740
|PCGS Genuine
|1877 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. The rare date 1877 has a business mintage of only 1,132 pieces. The PCGS
|1877 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. The rare date 1877 has a business mintage of only 1,132 pieces. The PCGS
|AU-50
|1,468.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6179
|PCGS Genuine
|1878 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1878 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24317
|Genuine PCGS
|1878 $5 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1878 $5 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22163
|Details NGC
|1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (60/559). PCGS
|1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (60/559). PCGS
|AU-55
|387.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28510
|NGC
|1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (62/557). PCGS
|1879 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (62/557). PCGS
|AU-55
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10968
|NGC
|1880 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (173/1903). PCGS
|1880 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (173/1903). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27424
|Details NGC
|1880 $5 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1880 $5 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27755
|Genuine PCGS
|(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS.
|(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS.
|MS-62
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27569
|PCGS
|(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS.
|(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS.
|MS-62
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27570
|PCGS
|(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|736.73
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27572
|NGC
|(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27573
|NGC
|1883 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/450). PCGS
|1883 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/450). PCGS
|EF-40
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10987
|CSN
|1883 $5 AU55 PCGS.
|1883 $5 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|326.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22170
|PCGS
|1884 $5 AU58 ANACS.
|1884 $5 AU58 ANACS.
|AU-58
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27574
|ANACS
|1884 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1884 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24291
|NGC
|1885 $5 AU55 ANACS.
|1885 $5 AU55 ANACS.
|AU-55
|366.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24293
|ANACS
|1885 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (27/1225). PCGS
|1885 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (27/1225). PCGS
|AU-55
|367.78
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10993
|NGC
|1886 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (35/599). PCGS
|1886 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (35/599). PCGS
|AU-55
|367.78
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10996
|NGC
|1886 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1886 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24296
|NGC
|1887-S $5 AU58 NGC.
|1887-S $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|350.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22447
|NGC
|1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (215/2914). PCGS
|1887-S $5 AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (215/2914). PCGS
|AU-58
|363.08
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8969
|NGC
|1888 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|1888 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|399.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21550
|PCGS
|1888 $5 AU55 PCGS.
|1888 $5 AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|399.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22237
|PCGS
|1889 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1889 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28415
|Details NGC
|1889 $5 -- Ex-Jewelry, Damaged, Polished -- ANACS.
|1889 $5 -- Ex-Jewelry, Damaged, Polished -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27206
|ANACS
|1890 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1890 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27500
|Details NGC
|1890 $5 AU50 NGC.
|1890 $5 AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|1,116.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8277
|NGC
|1891 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1891 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|MS-60
|348.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24318
|Genuine PCGS
|1891 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (35/248). PCGS
|1891 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (35/248). PCGS
|MS-60
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8860
|NGC Details
|1892 $5 -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/1986). PCGS
|1892 $5 -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/1986). PCGS
|AU-50
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21657
|Details NGC
|1892 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1892 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26211
|NGC
|1893 $5 -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (284/6447). PCGS
|1893 $5 -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (284/6447). PCGS
|MS-60
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22275
|Details NGC
|1893 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|1893 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|350.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24534
|NGC Details
|1894 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1894 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|340.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30496
|NGC Details
|1894 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (130/2836). PCGS
|1894 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (130/2836). PCGS
|MS-60
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20582
|Details NGC
|1895 $5 AU55 PCGS Secure.
|1895 $5 AU55 PCGS Secure.
|AU-55
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29916
|PCGS
|1895 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1895 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22455
|NGC
|1895 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1895 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|350.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21590
|NGC
|1896 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/460). PCGS
|1896 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/460). PCGS
|AU-55
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8638
|NGC
|1896 $5 AU58 PCGS. PCGS
|1896 $5 AU58 PCGS. PCGS
|AU-58
|397.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11025
|PCGS
|1897 $5 AU55 PCGS. Gold CAC. PCGS
|1897 $5 AU55 PCGS. Gold CAC. PCGS
|AU-55
|528.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11027
|PCGS
|1897 $5 AU58 ANACS.
|1897 $5 AU58 ANACS.
|AU-58
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24312
|ANACS
|1898 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/2064). PCGS
|1898 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/2064). PCGS
|MS-60
|446.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20903
|Details NGC
|1898 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/1992). PCGS
|1898 $5 -- Reverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (108/1992). PCGS
|MS-60
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9573
|NGC Details
|1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (218/12049). PCGS
|1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (218/12049). PCGS
|MS-60
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8978
|PCGS Genuine
|1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (219/11516). PCGS
|1899 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (219/11516). PCGS
|MS-60
|440.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8933
|PCGS Genuine
|(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21604
|NGC
|(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1900 $5 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|920.03
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21605
|NGC
|(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28330
|NGC
|(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1901-S $5 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28331
|NGC
|1902 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (27/1250). PCGS
|1902 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (27/1250). PCGS
|MS-60
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8943
|NGC Details
|1902 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1902 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21613
|NGC
|1903 $5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/1581). PCGS
|1903 $5 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/1581). PCGS
|MS-60
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20278
|Details NGC
|1903 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|1903 $5 AU50 PCGS.
|AU-50
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21752
|PCGS
|1904 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/3773). PCGS
|1904 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/3773). PCGS
|AU-50
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22440
|NGC Details
|1904 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (80/3393). PCGS
|1904 $5 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (80/3393). PCGS
|MS-60
|481.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21383
|Details NGC
|1905 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/2444). PCGS
|1905 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (41/2444). PCGS
|MS-60
|284.35
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8873
|NGC Details
|1905 $5 AU58 NGC.
|1905 $5 AU58 NGC.
|AU-58
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26214
|NGC
|1906 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1906 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|399.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25256
|PCGS Genuine
|1906 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (20/2607). PCGS
|1906 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (20/2607). PCGS
|AU-55
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9531
|ANACS
|1907 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1907 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22083
|Genuine PCGS
|1907 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1907 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|340.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22488
|NGC Details
|(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28339
|NGC
|(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1908 $5 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28340
|NGC
|(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC, And A 1915 $5 AU58 NGC.
|(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC, And A 1915 $5 AU58 NGC.
|MS-62
|528.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21653
|NGC
|(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|1,116.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24580
|NGC
|(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23710
|NGC
|1910 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1910 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25788
|Genuine PCGS
|1910 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1910 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27603
|Details NGC
|1911 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1911 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21734
|Genuine PCGS
|1911 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1911 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24005
|Details NGC
|1912 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1912 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|564.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25613
|Details NGC
|1912 $5 -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine.
|1912 $5 -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23779
|Genuine PCGS
|1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24007
|Details NGC
|1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27742
|Details NGC
|1914 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (462/2111). PCGS
|1914 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (462/2111). PCGS
|AU-58
|367.78
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9561
|ANACS
|1914 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/2713). PCGS
|1914 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/2713). PCGS
|AU-50
|386.58
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9030
|NGC Details
|1915 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1915 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22097
|Genuine PCGS
|1915 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1915 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22536
|NGC Details
|1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25704
|Details NGC
|1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23964
|Details NGC
|1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1916-S $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23965
|Details NGC
|1929 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1929 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|14,400.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3773
|Genuine PCGS
|1929 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1929 $5 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|18,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4472
|Genuine PCGS
|1986 Statue of Liberty Commemorative Set NGC.
|1986 Statue of Liberty Commemorative Set NGC.
|MS-69
|1,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8228
|NGC
|1986 Three Piece Liberty Coin Set PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC.
|1986 Three Piece Liberty Coin Set PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC.
|MS-69
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26046
|Uncertified
|1987-W G$5 Constitution Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|1987-W G$5 Constitution Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|366.60
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17029
|PCGS
|1987-W G$5 Constitution Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS
|1987-W G$5 Constitution Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-70
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17030
|PCGS
|1988-W G$5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|1988-W G$5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|368.95
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17036
|PCGS
|1988-W G$5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|1988-W G$5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|368.95
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17038
|PCGS
|(4)1989-W G$5 Congress Gold Five Dollar PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC. NGC Census: (2299). PCGS
|(4)1989-W G$5 Congress Gold Five Dollar PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC. NGC Census: (2299). PCGS
|MS-70
|1,116.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9217
|NGC
|1989-W G$5 Congress Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: U.S. Vault Collection. PCGS
|1989-W G$5 Congress Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: U.S. Vault Collection. PCGS
|MS-69
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17043
|PCGS
|1991-W $5 M.
|1991-W $5 M.
|MS-69
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25352
|PCGS
|1991-W $5 M.
|1991-W $5 M.
|MS-69
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25762
|PCGS
|1992-W $5 Columbus Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|1992-W $5 Columbus Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|379.53
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17058
|PCGS
|1992-W $5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS
|1992-W $5 Olympic Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-70
|387.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17057
|PCGS
|1991-1995W G$5 World War II Gold Five Dollar MS69 NGC. Ex: U.S. Vault Collection L/M. NGC Census: (614/776). PCGS
|1991-1995W G$5 World War II Gold Five Dollar MS69 NGC. Ex: U.S. Vault Collection L/M. NGC Census: (614/776). PCGS
|MS-69
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26425
|NGC
|1991-1995W G$5 World War II Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|1991-1995W G$5 World War II Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23293
|PCGS
|1994-W G$5 World Cup Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|1994-W G$5 World Cup Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|380.70
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17070
|PCGS
|1994-W G$5 World Cup Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: Signature of John M. Mercanti, 12th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint. PCGS
|1994-W G$5 World Cup Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: Signature of John M. Mercanti, 12th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint. PCGS
|MS-69
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17072
|PCGS
|1995-W $5 Civil War Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|1995-W $5 Civil War Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|387.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17093
|PCGS
|1995-W $5 Civil War Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS
|1995-W $5 Civil War Gold Five Dollar MS70 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-70
|575.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17094
|PCGS
|1996-W $5 Cauldron Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS.
|1996-W $5 Cauldron Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS.
|MS-69
|313.20
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27991
|PCGS
|1996-W $5 Cauldron Gold Five Dollar PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC.
|1996-W $5 Cauldron Gold Five Dollar PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC.
|MS-69
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22658
|NGC
|1997-W $5 F.
|1997-W $5 F.
|MS-69
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25357
|PCGS
|1997-W $5 F.
|1997-W $5 F.
|MS-69
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25766
|PCGS
|1999-W $5 Washington Gold Five Dollar MS69 NGC.
|1999-W $5 Washington Gold Five Dollar MS69 NGC.
|MS-69
|320.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24169
|NGC
|1999-W $5 Washington Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|1999-W $5 Washington Gold Five Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|340.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21472
|PCGS
|2001-W $5 Capitol Visitor Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: US Vault Collection. PCGS
|2001-W $5 Capitol Visitor Gold Five Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: US Vault Collection. PCGS
|MS-69
|317.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10250
|PCGS
|2001-W $5 Capitol Visitor PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. NGC Census: (1158/675). PCGS
|2001-W $5 Capitol Visitor PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. NGC Census: (1158/675). PCGS
|MS-69
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26955
|NGC