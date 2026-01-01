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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle

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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle

Incused design feature sparks controversy

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The early 1900s brought a sense of excitement and adventure to U.S. coinage design.

Between 1907 and 1921 some of the best A...READ MORE

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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1913 1913 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,085 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,460 1,850 3,340 12,840 54,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 15,500 22,500 35,000 63,000
1913-S 1913-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,085 1,200 1,210 1,210 1,390 2,090 2,340 6,210 14,760 30,230 130,280 228,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 372.00 Heritage Auctions 24007 Details NGC
1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1913 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 27742 Details NGC