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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle

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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle

Incused design feature sparks controversy

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The early 1900s brought a sense of excitement and adventure to U.S. coinage design.

Between 1907 and 1921 some of the best A...READ MORE

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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1912 1912 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,650 2,190 3,220 11,210 34,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 1912 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,000 15,500 22,500 32,500 60,000
1912-S 1912-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,190 1,225 1,200 1,210 1,260 1,390 1,880 2,970 6,700 19,060 44,660 292,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1912 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1912 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 564.00 Heritage Auctions 25613 Details NGC
1912 $5 -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. 1912 $5 -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 600.00 Heritage Auctions 23779 Genuine PCGS