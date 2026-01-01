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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle

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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle

Incused design feature sparks controversy

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The early 1900s brought a sense of excitement and adventure to U.S. coinage design.

Between 1907 and 1921 some of the best A...READ MORE

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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1911 1911 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,460 1,940 3,410 10,630 38,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 1911 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,000 15,500 23,000 35,000 70,000
1911-D 1911-D 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,190 1,530 1,450 2,070 2,220 3,190 4,910 6,420 10,340 13,460 31,010 70,880 374,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-S 1911-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,210 1,260 1,390 1,660 1,720 2,440 5,850 16,580 62,440 105,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1911 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1911 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 504.00 Heritage Auctions 21734 Genuine PCGS
1911 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1911 $5 -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. MS-60 384.00 Heritage Auctions 24005 Details NGC