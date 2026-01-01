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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle

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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle

Incused design feature sparks controversy

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The early 1900s brought a sense of excitement and adventure to U.S. coinage design.

Between 1907 and 1921 some of the best A...READ MORE

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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1910 1910 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,460 2,030 3,780 10,720 46,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 1910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,000 15,500 24,000 35,000 70,000
1910-D 1910-D 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,080 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,310 1,360 1,420 1,530 3,910 13,460 35,430 73,130 104,290 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910-S 1910-S 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,090 1,180 1,210 1,210 1,390 1,410 2,090 4,720 11,470 30,040 71,890 130,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1910 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1910 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 576.00 Heritage Auctions 25788 Genuine PCGS
1910 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1910 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 27603 Details NGC