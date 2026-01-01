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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle

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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle

Incused design feature sparks controversy

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The early 1900s brought a sense of excitement and adventure to U.S. coinage design.

Between 1907 and 1921 some of the best A...READ MORE

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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC, And A 1915 $5 AU58 NGC. (2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC, And A 1915 $5 AU58 NGC. MS-62 528.75 Heritage Auctions 21653 NGC
(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 23710 NGC
(2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1909-D $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 24580 NGC