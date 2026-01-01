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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle

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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle

Incused design feature sparks controversy

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

The early 1900s brought a sense of excitement and adventure to U.S. coinage design.

Between 1907 and 1921 some of the best A...READ MORE

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Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Indian Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1908 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1908 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 372.00 Heritage Auctions 22084 Genuine PCGS
1908 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1908 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 750.00 Heritage Auctions 25784 Genuine PCGS