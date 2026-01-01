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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1906 Motto on Reverse1906 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,180 3,690 14,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 Motto on Reverse1906 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 12,000 17,500 32,500
1906-D Motto on Reverse1906-D Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,690 7,000 23,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-S Motto on Reverse1906-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,280 1,320 1,430 1,450 1,530 1,600 5,310 9,840 32,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1906 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1906 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 399.50 Heritage Auctions 25256 PCGS Genuine
1906 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (20/2607). PCGS 1906 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (20/2607). PCGS AU-55 352.50 Heritage Auctions 9531 ANACS