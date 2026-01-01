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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1897 Motto on Reverse1897 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,460 1,600 2,250 6,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 Motto on Reverse1897 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 8,000 12,000 18,500 35,000
1897-S Motto on Reverse1897-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,190 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,450 3,720 6,050 7,690 13,330 31,850 87,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1897 $5 AU55 PCGS. Gold CAC. PCGS 1897 $5 AU55 PCGS. Gold CAC. PCGS AU-55 528.75 Heritage Auctions 11027 PCGS
1897 $5 AU58 ANACS. 1897 $5 AU58 ANACS. AU-58 360.00 Heritage Auctions 24312 ANACS