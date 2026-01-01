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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1895 Motto on Reverse1895 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,600 2,250 7,560 22,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Motto on Reverse1895 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 10,000 12,500 18,500 33,500
1895-S Motto on Reverse1895-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,720 3,250 5,340 7,660 23,730 34,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1895 $5 AU55 PCGS Secure. 1895 $5 AU55 PCGS Secure. AU-55 384.00 Heritage Auctions 29916 PCGS
1895 $5 AU58 NGC. 1895 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 350.15 Heritage Auctions 21590 NGC
1895 $5 AU58 NGC. 1895 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 364.25 Heritage Auctions 22455 NGC