Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1893 Motto on Reverse1893 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 1,600 2,590 8,030 17,810 68,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 Motto on Reverse1893 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 10,500 14,000 25,000 43,500
1893-CC Motto on Reverse1893-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,740 1,800 2,000 2,220 2,660 3,470 4,060 4,410 4,810 8,590 13,690 32,810 47,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-O Motto on Reverse1893-O Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 875 1,180 1,190 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,780 3,690 7,220 12,810 31,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S Motto on Reverse1893-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,560 1,720 1,880 9,000 29,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1893 $5 -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (284/6447). PCGS 1893 $5 -- Obv Damage -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (284/6447). PCGS MS-60 423.00 Heritage Auctions 22275 Details NGC
1893 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. 1893 $5 -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. MS-60 350.15 Heritage Auctions 24534 NGC Details