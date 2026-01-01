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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1892 Motto on Reverse1892 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 1,600 3,030 6,840 18,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 Motto on Reverse1892 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 11,000 14,500 22,500 40,000
1892-CC Motto on Reverse1892-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,740 1,860 1,950 2,070 2,430 2,810 3,690 4,090 4,780 6,530 12,940 29,690 60,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O Motto on Reverse1892-O Motto on Reverse 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,530 2,730 4,000 3,180 4,650 5,310 7,340 8,940 9,940 11,640 25,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S Motto on Reverse1892-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 800 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,380 1,430 1,450 2,190 4,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1892 $5 -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/1986). PCGS 1892 $5 -- Polished -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (7/1986). PCGS AU-50 329.00 Heritage Auctions 21657 Details NGC
1892 $5 AU58 NGC. 1892 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 384.00 Heritage Auctions 26211 NGC