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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1891 Motto on Reverse1891 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,380 1,430 1,450 1,530 2,700 13,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Motto on Reverse1891 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 11,000 14,500 23,500 40,000
1891-CC Motto on Reverse1891-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,740 1,880 1,850 1,970 2,090 2,380 2,970 3,280 3,470 4,310 5,340 9,650 46,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1891 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1891 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. MS-60 348.00 Heritage Auctions 24318 Genuine PCGS
1891 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (35/248). PCGS 1891 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (35/248). PCGS MS-60 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8860 NGC Details