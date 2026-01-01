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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1890 Motto on Reverse1890 Motto on Reverse -.- 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,230 1,300 1,230 1,240 2,060 2,840 3,190 3,530 4,160 9,000 13,330 21,450 32,770 -.- 70,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Motto on Reverse1890 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 11,500 16,500 30,000 43,500
1890-CC Motto on Reverse1890-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,620 1,740 1,800 1,300 1,970 2,090 2,530 3,500 3,750 4,160 4,940 9,090 16,190 53,630 92,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1890 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1890 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 480.00 Heritage Auctions 27500 Details NGC
1890 $5 AU50 NGC. 1890 $5 AU50 NGC. AU-50 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 8277 NGC