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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1888 Motto on Reverse1888 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,320 1,430 1,450 2,470 4,440 30,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Motto on Reverse1888 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,750 12,500 16,500 25,000 43,500
1888-S Motto on Reverse1888-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,190 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,970 5,010 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1888 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1888 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 399.50 Heritage Auctions 21550 PCGS
1888 $5 AU55 PCGS. 1888 $5 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 399.50 Heritage Auctions 22237 PCGS