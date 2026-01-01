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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1886 Motto on Reverse1886 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 2,660 8,280 22,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Motto on Reverse1886 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 43,500
1886-S Motto on Reverse1886-S Motto on Reverse 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,180 840 1,180 1,190 1,190 1,280 1,320 1,370 1,390 1,530 1,780 2,810 13,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1886 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (35/599). PCGS 1886 $5 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (35/599). PCGS AU-55 367.78 Heritage Auctions 10996 NGC
1886 $5 AU58 NGC. 1886 $5 AU58 NGC. AU-58 360.00 Heritage Auctions 24296 NGC