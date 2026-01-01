Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1883 Motto on Reverse1883 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,450 1,530 2,050 15,940 27,950 31,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Motto on Reverse1883 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 43,500
1883-CC Motto on Reverse1883-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,620 2,010 2,970 6,160 6,500 8,310 9,340 11,030 15,940 20,630 26,650 47,310 74,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-S Motto on Reverse1883-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,190 1,190 1,280 1,320 1,430 1,450 1,780 7,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1883 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/450). PCGS 1883 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (0/450). PCGS EF-40 329.00 Heritage Auctions 10987 CSN
1883 $5 AU55 PCGS. 1883 $5 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 326.40 Heritage Auctions 22170 PCGS