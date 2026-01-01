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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1882 Motto on Reverse1882 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,780 3,220 11,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Motto on Reverse1882 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,000 15,000 27,500 43,500
1882-CC Motto on Reverse1882-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,590 1,890 2,970 2,850 3,810 4,910 7,000 9,060 11,560 15,690 24,060 43,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-S Motto on Reverse1882-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,840 3,410 9,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 736.73 Heritage Auctions 27572 NGC
(2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. (2)1882 $5 MS62 NGC. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 27573 NGC