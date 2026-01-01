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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1881 Motto on Reverse1881 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,700 1,780 2,910 11,140 -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,500 17,500 32,500 65,000
1881/0 Motto on Reverse1881/0 Motto on Reverse 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,170 1,230 840 1,230 1,240 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,780 3,380 9,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-CC Motto on Reverse1881-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,530 2,460 3,390 7,310 9,000 9,410 10,940 14,690 19,440 27,950 34,260 49,730 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-S Motto on Reverse1881-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,530 1,780 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. (2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 27569 PCGS
(2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. (2)1881 $5 MS62 PCGS. MS-62 763.75 Heritage Auctions 27570 PCGS