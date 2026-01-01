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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1880 Motto on Reverse1880 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,430 1,450 1,700 1,810 3,280 19,690 -.- -.- -.- 9,250 12,500 17,500 32,500 67,500
1880-CC Motto on Reverse1880-CC Motto on Reverse 1,440 1,500 1,590 2,010 3,030 4,000 3,940 5,030 7,250 10,280 17,190 27,630 36,880 67,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-S Motto on Reverse1880-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 840 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,300 1,350 1,390 1,700 1,810 7,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1880 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (173/1903). PCGS 1880 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (173/1903). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 27424 Details NGC
1880 $5 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1880 $5 -- Rim Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 360.00 Heritage Auctions 27755 Genuine PCGS