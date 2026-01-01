Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1878 Motto on Reverse1878 Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 850 1,160 1,170 1,170 1,260 1,600 1,660 1,690 2,090 4,160 15,280 26,390 -.- -.- -.- 13,000 18,500 33,500 57,500 72,500
1878-CC Motto on Reverse1878-CC Motto on Reverse 2,220 2,790 4,980 9,060 22,190 20,000 26,060 40,630 54,060 85,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S Motto on Reverse1878-S Motto on Reverse 1,130 1,140 1,140 1,150 1,160 850 1,160 1,170 1,240 1,340 1,380 1,660 1,910 3,720 9,780 27,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1878 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1878 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 24317 Genuine PCGS
1878 $5 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1878 $5 -- Obverse Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 336.00 Heritage Auctions 22163 Details NGC