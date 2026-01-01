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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1877 Motto on Reverse1877 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,430 2,340 4,850 5,810 6,220 7,910 13,060 16,560 17,310 21,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 18,500 32,500 57,500 80,000
1877-CC Motto on Reverse1877-CC Motto on Reverse 1,530 1,950 3,540 6,280 8,590 13,500 14,560 17,940 29,060 39,380 55,630 70,940 96,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877-S Motto on Reverse1877-S Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,340 1,350 1,370 1,690 1,250 2,160 2,440 3,660 7,030 10,220 13,440 16,560 24,380 39,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1877 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1877 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 6740 PCGS Genuine
1877 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. The rare date 1877 has a business mintage of only 1,132 pieces. The PCGS 1877 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. The rare date 1877 has a business mintage of only 1,132 pieces. The PCGS AU-50 1,468.75 Heritage Auctions 6179 PCGS Genuine