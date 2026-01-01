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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1876 Motto on Reverse1876 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,590 2,220 5,470 7,500 7,440 8,340 10,840 13,440 17,810 20,940 24,190 29,560 39,060 63,110 -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 18,500 35,000 57,500 75,000
1876-CC Motto on Reverse1876-CC Motto on Reverse 3,060 4,050 5,220 7,160 16,690 28,500 24,060 28,560 36,880 59,190 101,880 106,940 118,440 -.- -.- 371,250 693,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876-S Motto on Reverse1876-S Motto on Reverse 2,010 2,340 2,970 4,810 8,910 12,000 12,030 13,310 16,060 28,440 58,130 85,630 106,880 -.- -.- 357,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1876 $5 AU55 NGC. 1876 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 5518 NGC
1876 $5 AU55 NGC. 1876 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 6,756.25 Heritage Auctions 4123 NGC