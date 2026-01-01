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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1875 Motto on Reverse1875 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- 120,000 160,000 200,000 275,000 375,000 -.- 550,000 675,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Motto on Reverse1875 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 75,000 105,000 170,000 210,000
1875-CC Motto on Reverse1875-CC Motto on Reverse 2,850 3,570 4,280 5,590 9,160 15,000 18,310 21,060 28,310 35,630 46,880 65,940 72,500 115,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S Motto on Reverse1875-S Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,360 1,370 1,720 3,340 4,350 4,910 6,190 7,310 13,310 20,940 24,060 29,560 34,380 50,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1875-CC $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1875-CC $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 5,040.00 Heritage Auctions 7320 Details NGC
1875-CC $5 -- Holed -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/53). PCGS 1875-CC $5 -- Holed -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (6/53). PCGS EF-40 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8680 NGC Details