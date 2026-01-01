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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1874 Motto on Reverse1874 Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,360 1,370 1,430 1,440 2,000 2,910 3,660 4,660 6,220 11,440 16,250 21,880 30,230 48,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 18,500 32,500 57,500 77,500
1874-CC Motto on Reverse1874-CC Motto on Reverse 2,220 3,310 3,590 5,340 9,280 11,000 14,810 17,470 22,310 42,940 57,810 83,440 108,440 143,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S Motto on Reverse1874-S Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,340 1,370 1,430 2,340 3,000 3,560 4,720 6,410 12,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1874 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1874 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7654 Details NGC
1874 $5 AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (5/32). PCGS 1874 $5 AU50 NGC. NGC Census: (5/32). PCGS AU-50 2,056.25 Heritage Auctions 24124 NGC