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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,340 1,350 1,350 1,360 825 1,380 1,390 1,490 1,510 1,630 1,660 2,340 5,190 9,720 30,550 35,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Closed 3 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 17,500 33,500 57,500 77,500
1873 Open 3 Motto on Reverse1873 Open 3 Motto on Reverse 1,330 1,340 1,350 1,350 1,360 850 1,380 1,390 1,490 1,510 1,630 1,660 1,780 3,880 9,410 21,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-CC Motto on Reverse1873-CC Motto on Reverse 3,900 5,580 7,840 10,690 22,310 25,000 30,940 36,880 54,560 79,060 116,880 156,250 187,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Motto on Reverse1873-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,430 1,440 2,250 2,340 3,440 5,590 11,030 19,440 30,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (19/258). PCGS 1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 ANACS. NGC Census: (19/258). PCGS AU-50 411.25 Heritage Auctions 9569 ANACS
1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 NGC. 1873 $5 Closed 3 AU50 NGC. AU-50 352.50 Heritage Auctions 21563 NGC