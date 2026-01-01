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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1872 Motto on Reverse1872 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 2,280 3,250 4,340 5,280 6,810 8,410 11,060 16,060 20,310 25,680 39,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto on Reverse1872 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 15,000 32,500 65,000 85,000
1872-CC Motto on Reverse1872-CC Motto on Reverse 3,300 4,500 5,340 7,060 13,440 16,000 22,060 27,940 33,130 69,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S Motto on Reverse1872-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,690 1,910 2,500 3,310 4,060 4,500 9,060 16,560 25,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1872 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1872 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 4469 PCGS Genuine
1872 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5302 NGC Details