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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1871 Motto on Reverse1871 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,380 2,340 2,500 3,530 4,720 6,910 9,910 18,130 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto on Reverse1871 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,000 15,000 32,500 65,000 85,000
1871-CC Motto on Reverse1871-CC Motto on Reverse 1,710 2,400 5,060 7,690 13,560 18,000 19,380 22,060 30,310 54,060 64,380 81,940 96,560 109,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871-S Motto on Reverse1871-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 2,160 1,850 3,060 3,410 4,630 7,970 16,560 24,060 32,190 41,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 1,187.93 Heritage Auctions 6457 CSN
1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 45831 Details NGC