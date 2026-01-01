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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1870 Motto on Reverse1870 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,530 2,530 2,500 3,090 4,160 6,250 9,970 19,060 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto on Reverse1870 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 16,500 35,000 70,000 92,500
1870-CC Motto on Reverse1870-CC Motto on Reverse 12,600 17,810 29,690 35,440 71,560 85,000 97,810 104,440 123,830 159,250 208,000 228,130 281,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870-S Motto on Reverse1870-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,470 1,970 3,060 3,850 4,810 7,410 10,780 14,060 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1870 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1870 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5044 ANACS
1870 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/39). PCGS 1870 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. XF Details. NGC Census: (3/39). PCGS EF-40 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8585 CSN