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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1869 Motto on Reverse1869 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,470 1,970 3,280 4,350 6,910 8,660 10,090 12,810 20,940 27,310 30,940 35,630 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 15,000 32,500 40,000 65,000
1869-S Motto on Reverse1869-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 3,090 2,250 4,590 4,940 6,030 9,780 20,630 26,460 29,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1869 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/33). PCGS 1869 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (1/33). PCGS EF-40 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 8362 NGC Details
1869 $5 AU50 PCGS. 1869 $5 AU50 PCGS. AU-50 8,700.00 Heritage Auctions 4016 PCGS