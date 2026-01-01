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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1868 Motto on Reverse1868 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 1,970 1,450 3,340 3,810 5,160 8,970 14,060 17,810 33,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 23,500 32,500 40,000 65,000
1868-S Motto on Reverse1868-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 1,840 2,800 3,160 3,660 4,780 8,090 21,910 30,310 65,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1868 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 45828 Details NGC
1868 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/55). PCGS 1868 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/55). PCGS EF-40 851.88 Heritage Auctions 8616 NGC Details