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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1867 Motto on Reverse1867 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,380 2,220 2,970 4,500 4,440 5,660 6,940 9,660 15,940 25,680 39,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 23,500 32,500 48,500 75,000
1867-S Motto on Reverse1867-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,370 1,440 3,030 4,750 7,280 7,910 11,860 24,190 36,880 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1867 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,220.40 Heritage Auctions 3780 Details NGC
1867 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/27). PCGS 1867 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (6/27). PCGS AU-50 881.25 Heritage Auctions 8577 NGC Details