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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1866-S No Motto1866-S No Motto 1,620 2,190 2,440 3,060 6,840 9,000 11,060 12,810 19,060 25,630 48,130 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S Motto on Reverse1866-S Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,620 1,890 2,660 4,560 4,500 7,750 8,470 11,530 18,750 27,500 31,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse 1,360 1,360 1,470 2,090 3,060 3,000 4,090 5,690 7,030 9,160 13,060 15,180 24,690 55,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto on Reverse1866 Motto on Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,550 -.- 9,310 10,440 12,060 19,690 48,880 89,050 125,450 -.- -.- -.- 35,000 57,500 80,000 100,000 175,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1866 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1866 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 1,997.50 Heritage Auctions 5040 CSN
1866 $5 -- Plugged -- NGC Details. 1866 $5 -- Plugged -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 7997 Details NGC