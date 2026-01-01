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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1865 No Motto1865 No Motto 4,350 5,690 7,340 9,280 13,560 40,000 20,630 29,690 30,940 38,130 54,690 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1865-S No Motto1865-S No Motto 1,500 1,970 2,310 3,560 7,410 8,500 10,220 11,060 14,060 19,560 25,630 39,380 48,130 61,880 87,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1865 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1865 $5 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 4,406.25 Heritage Auctions 6444 ANACS
1865 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1865 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 4,993.75 Heritage Auctions 5188 NGC Details