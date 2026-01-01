Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1864 No Motto1864 No Motto 3,180 4,230 5,310 8,060 11,720 18,500 15,630 22,440 24,060 29,060 46,880 63,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1864-S No Motto1864-S No Motto 13,750 15,630 25,630 40,630 64,060 82,500 87,500 91,560 134,380 243,750 281,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- 343,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1864 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1864 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 3,290.00 Heritage Auctions 5039 CSN
1864 $5 -- Planchet Flaw, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1864 $5 -- Planchet Flaw, Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,645.00 Heritage Auctions 5298 NGC Details