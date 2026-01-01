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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1862 No Motto1862 No Motto 1,370 1,410 1,910 2,970 5,440 9,000 9,660 14,940 18,560 21,810 25,000 37,060 48,430 68,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1862-S No Motto1862-S No Motto 5,370 9,030 11,090 11,720 14,310 18,000 18,440 24,060 26,060 36,880 51,880 62,500 86,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1862 $5 AU50 NGC. 1862 $5 AU50 NGC. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 6806 NGC
1862 $5 AU55 NGC. 1862 $5 AU55 NGC. AU-55 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3311 NGC