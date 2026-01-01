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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1861 No Motto1861 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,050 1,490 1,510 1,780 1,940 2,090 2,560 3,590 7,310 12,220 35,940 122,850 195,000 -.- -.- 32,500 57,500 92,500 125,000 160,000
1861-C No Motto1861-C No Motto 2,580 3,330 5,190 9,030 14,310 20,000 17,940 22,940 26,560 34,810 45,310 53,630 69,550 240,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-D No Motto1861-D No Motto 9,900 11,400 14,380 26,880 46,880 55,000 58,560 70,440 76,880 93,130 101,880 112,780 143,000 386,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-S No Motto1861-S No Motto 2,070 3,910 5,160 6,530 9,660 11,500 14,810 17,810 19,690 24,690 45,630 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1861 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 $5 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 480.00 Heritage Auctions 26235 Genuine PCGS
1861 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 24316 Details NGC