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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1860 No Motto1860 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,560 1,850 2,030 2,280 2,910 3,810 9,060 10,410 14,630 21,520 42,580 75,730 109,380 -.- -.- -.- 20,000 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1860-C No Motto1860-C No Motto 1,370 1,530 1,910 2,470 4,780 6,000 7,470 8,060 8,970 10,970 13,130 14,690 17,310 32,500 58,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-D No Motto1860-D No Motto 1,410 1,620 2,030 2,440 4,560 5,350 5,840 7,720 9,340 12,340 15,310 17,810 25,630 51,880 81,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S No Motto1860-S No Motto 1,370 1,710 2,030 2,310 5,160 7,500 7,910 8,690 10,780 21,060 35,630 62,500 76,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1860 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 $5 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 432.00 Heritage Auctions 22160 Details NGC
1860 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1860 $5 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 706.18 Heritage Auctions 23768 PCGS Genuine