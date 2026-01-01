Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1859 No Motto1859 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,560 1,900 2,440 3,310 4,220 4,810 6,840 8,410 11,540 29,060 86,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23,500 38,500 60,000 100,000 140,000
1859-C No Motto1859-C No Motto 1,370 1,470 1,810 2,410 4,220 5,000 5,690 6,660 7,690 11,560 15,690 18,560 22,440 45,630 89,050 137,500 203,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-D No Motto1859-D No Motto 1,470 1,650 2,440 3,660 4,690 5,250 6,220 7,030 8,160 13,310 15,940 25,000 41,560 66,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S No Motto1859-S No Motto 1,590 2,130 2,660 3,090 4,940 6,350 5,590 6,810 9,530 11,560 23,440 26,880 42,580 143,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1859 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1859 $5 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. MS-60 851.88 Heritage Auctions 6693 NGC Details
1859 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 $5 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 8282 Details NGC