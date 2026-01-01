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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle

Five different Mint facilities strike Coronet half eagles

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht was faced with the enviable task in 1839 to produce new designs for the...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $5 Half Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1858 No Motto1858 No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,450 1,460 1,480 1,500 2,560 2,910 3,340 3,810 4,690 6,440 7,410 9,560 16,560 45,310 86,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75,000 115,000 160,000
1858-C No Motto1858-C No Motto 1,370 1,380 1,590 2,500 3,690 4,000 4,810 5,410 7,440 11,560 15,310 16,560 22,310 42,250 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-D No Motto1858-D No Motto 1,470 1,710 2,340 2,910 4,380 3,750 6,090 6,720 8,220 11,440 14,060 20,560 25,310 55,630 78,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S No Motto1858-S No Motto 1,370 1,590 2,220 2,720 4,280 6,000 5,910 6,780 12,030 20,940 44,380 58,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/51). PCGS 1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (5/51). PCGS AU-50 558.13 Heritage Auctions 10950 NGC Details
1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 $5 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 900.00 Heritage Auctions 21978 Genuine PCGS